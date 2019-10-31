Vecna Robotics and GEODIS Partner To Advance Autonomous Logistic Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Robotics, a leader in autonomous solutions for the materials handling space, and GEODIS, a leading global supply chain operator, have partnered to implement a unique autonomous solutions for a GEODIS distribution center.

Vecna robots and workflow technology is automating horizontal transport of inbound pallets from a staging area to put-away storage within a 150,000 sq. ft GEODIS distribution center in Dallas, Texas. Before this partnership, GEODIS utilized human labor and manual trucks to pick up, deliver, and put away pallets.

GEODIS has deployed two pallet jacks driven by Vecna's autonomous technology and pivot.al orchestration system in their distribution center. The self-driving pallet jacks pick up pallets and independently deliver them to a GEODIS team member who then utilizes a manual forklift to put the pallet away in the appropriate rack. To date, this pilot operation is expected to see a 33% increase in productivity due to reducing the distance traveled by each operator.

Vecna's orchestration system, pivot.al, optimizes and organizes daily robot work orders, and allocating the work to the appropriate vehicle based on priority, location, and availability. In addition, Vecna's software utilize machine learning algorithms and tracks the vehicles to provides data-driven insight and creates a continuous improvement cycle over time.

"The autonomous warehouse is a critical differentiator, and Vecna is thrilled to partner with GEODIS so they can offer world-class, autonomous logistics services to customers," said Matthew Cherewka, business development and solutions design manager for Vecna Robotics. "Our combined expertise in cutting-edge robotics and supply chain solutions allows this partnership to deliver significant advances in the supply chain industry. We look forward to continuing to grow together."

"Innovation and introducing new technology into our operations is a strategic focus area at GEODIS," says Kevin Stock, senior vice president of engineering at GEODIS. "Vecna's offering allows us to enhance the work experience for our teammates by placing their work where they need it to operate more efficiently. Vecna's technology and orchestration systems have proved very useful in this operation and we look forward to expanding our partnership."

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics delivers autonomous material handling solutions via self-driving vehicles powered by their proprietary continuously improving software, pivot.al™ orchestration engine, and 24/7 customer service team. Vecna's solutions deliver value for customers in the distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing sectors by automating cross-docking, line-side delivery, replenishment, case-picking, kitting, goods-to-person, person-to-good, and oversized/non-standard sku delivery. Vecna's technology goes beyond traditional automation and focuses on maximizing human and robot capability to create fulfilling jobs, increase productivity, and encourage innovation.

For more information visit vecnarobotics.com. Follow Vecna on Twitter and LinkedIn

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2018, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

For more information visit geodis.com.

SOURCE Vecna Robotics

