Vecna Robotics Introduces New Line Of Autonomous Material Handling Solutions In Collaboration With UniCarriers Americas Corporation

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Robotics, a leader in autonomous material handling solutions, is teaming with UniCarriers Americas (UCA), a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment and part of the family of one of the world's largest manufacturing companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Vecna Robotics and UCA are collaborating on a line of autonomous material handling vehicles for warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing environments.

Vecna Robotics is integrating its state-of-the-art autonomous navigation technology, learning algorithms, and workflow orchestration software into UCA vehicles turning them into Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), capable of moving bulk material through dynamic warehouse environments. The new line will also feature autonomous tuggers and lift trucks capable of vertical and horizontal movements with material up to 10,000 pounds. Renderings of the new autonomous pallet jack will be on display at Vecna Robotics HQ Reveal and Insider Showcase on September 26, 2019.

"Vecna Robotics' collaboration with UCA has come at the perfect time," said Michael Baier, Director of Hardware Engineering for Vecna Robotics. "Our customer base is rapidly expanding. Companies are no longer asking themselves if they should automate, they are now looking at when to automate and the sooner, the better. Partnering with an industrial vehicle design expert like UCA helps us provide our customers with exceptional products and meet demand without skipping a beat."

The fleet will also feature Vecna Robotic pivot.al™ orchestration system. Pivot.al is an AI-based fleet manager that distributes and redistributes work amongst humans, robots, and standard automation based on capabilities, location, and operational priorities. Pivot.al redesigns workflows, mixing and matching assignments based on the unique capabilities of humans and robots in real-time to ensure current operational processes align with current operational needs.

"Customer's expectations are changing too fast. Companies that restrict themselves to a specific workflow, robot or AGV are not optimizing productivity efficiently," said Brian Markison, Senior Director of National Accounts and AGV Sale at UCA. "This strategic partnership helps Vecna Robotics and UCA reach a very important shared objective – providing customers flexible and cost-efficient material handling solutions that reliably gets goods out the door no matter how demand or markets change."

For more information on the Vecna Robotics/UCA autonomous vehicle collaboration, please visit vecnarobotics.com.

ABOUT VECNA ROBOTICS

Vecna Robotics delivers autonomous material handling solutions via self-driving vehicles powered by their proprietary continuously improving software, pivot.al™ orchestration engine, and 24/7 customer service team. Vecna's solutions deliver value for customers in the distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing sectors by automating cross-docking, line-side delivery, replenishment, case-picking, kitting, goods-to-person, person-to-good, and oversized/non-standard SKU delivery. Vecna's technology goes beyond traditional automation and focuses on maximizing human and robot capability to create fulfilling jobs, increase productivity, and encourage innovation.

For more information, visit vecnarobotics.com. Follow Vecna on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION1

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) designs, manufactures and supports a complete line of material handling equipment that offers second-to-none reliability, higher productivity and lower total operational costs. UCA has seven factory-owned locations across Wisconsin and New England – Capital Equipment and Handling and New England Industrial Truck. UCA sells and supports UniCarriers-branded forklifts and supports legacy products under the Nissan Forklift, TCM, Atlet and Barrett brands. Part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and headquartered in Marengo, Illinois, UCA has a network of more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersAmericas.com.

1 UniCarriers® is a registered trademark of UniCarriers Corporation.

