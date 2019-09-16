Vecna Robotics to showcase automated solutions at new DHL Innovation Center

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Robotics, a leader in autonomous logistics solutions installed a permanent display of their autonomous solutions at the new DHL Americas Innovation Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The Americas Innovation Center will foster research and collaboration focused on logistics and supply chain solutions.

The new 24,000 square foot center has the capability to host innovation events with high-tech features and meeting spaces for up to 300 guests. Thousands of senior supply chain and industry professionals pass through DHL Innovation Centers, making it an ideal venue for Vecna to showcase the most advanced logistic solutions.

Vecna's display features an autonomous pallet jack equipped with Vecna's autonomous navigation technology, safety grade features, and intuitive user-interfaces. Vecna's pallet jack demonstrates autonomous pallet identification, drop off, and pick up to assist with cross-docking, replenishment, and a variety of pick up and put away applications. The display also features video visuals of diverse Vecna robots at work within DHLs international distribution center in Germany.

"Vecna's pallet jack is one of three leading automation solutions chosen to be displayed at the brand-new innovation facility," said Gina Chung, head of Innovation America. "We're committed to showcasing the top autonomous solutions, and we're excited to welcome Vecna Robotics."

"This is a great opportunity for Vecna to show off our technology," said Daniel Theobald, CEO of Vecna Robotics. "DHL is an incredible partner, and its Innovation Centers acts as a technology hub, featuring the newest and most beneficial modernizations within the supply chain. At Vecna Robotics, we're a leader in the autonomous warehouse solutions, and our display will highlight the breadth of capabilities our robotic solutions can offer."

This will be the third DHL Innovation Center, the DHL Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany opened in 2015, and the Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Singapore opened in 2014. Vecna has been partnering with DHL since winning the 2017 DHL and Dell Robotics Innovation challenge for their autonomous tote retrieving robot.

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics delivers autonomous material handling solutions via self-driving vehicles powered by their proprietary continuously improving software, pivot.al™ orchestration engine, and 24/7 customer service team. Vecna's solutions deliver value for customers in the distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing sectors by automating cross-docking, line-side delivery, replenishment, case-picking, kitting, goods-to-person, person-to-good, and oversized/non-standard SKU delivery. Vecna's technology goes beyond traditional automation and focuses on maximizing human and robot capability to create fulfilling jobs, increase productivity, and encourage innovation

For more information visit vecnarobotics.com, Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences, and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivaled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

SOURCE Vecna Robotics