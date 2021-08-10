Vecna Technologies Launches HealthPass Mobile App for Patient Self Check-In at HIMSS21 Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient intake, clinical surveillance and telepresence robotics, announced today the launch of the Vecna HealthPass Mobile App at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vecna will showcase HealthPass at Caesars Forum Booth #437-24 in the HIMSS Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion.

Vecna Technologies CEO, Deborah Theobald, commented, "We are excited to be part of HIMSS again this year and to introduce the Vecna HealthPass mobile app. HealthPass is an extension of our digital patient intake portfolio which is deployed in over 2,000 health systems. The app empowers patients with a convenient, contactless experience to safely pre-register and check-in for appointments. The intake process is streamlined for staff and revenue cycle management is enhanced with mobile bill pay."

HealthPass reduces administrative interaction by leveraging the patient's existing phone features.

Biometric facial recognition

Location services enable geofencing for automatic check-in

Text alerts for appointment reminders and billing alerts

Access calendar, contact data, images and wallet

Vecna's Patient Intake Platform provides self check-in anytime, anywhere.

Conveniently pre-register and check-in for appointments from any device

Complete digital forms and questionnaires including COVID-19 screening

Easily update demographics and confirm insurance eligibility

Financial self-service for payments, cost estimates and payment plans

Staff dashboard provides patient flow management and analytics

Vecna CEO Deborah Theobald will be presenting "Opening Your Digital Front Door to Improve Patient Intake Experience" in the Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion Stage on August 11, 2021 at 10:45am PDT. Schedule a personal demonstration with our team https://vecnahealthcare.com/himss21/

About Vecna Technologies

Vecna provides innovative healthcare technology to acute and ambulatory health systems delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the critical time from scheduling an appointment to receiving care. Vecna's digital platform gives patients and providers the tools to streamline check-in while reducing costs and improving revenue cycle management. Vecna's ability to deliver automation through integration into existing patient portals allows healthcare systems to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients ensuring a consistent and efficient experience. www.vecnahealthcare.com

