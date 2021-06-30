Vecnos Launches Three New Colors of Award-Winning 360-degree Camera IQUI, adds AI to IQUISPIN App

In the latest version of IQUISPIN , users can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) via the new Magic editing function to automatically generate the ideal mini video with just one tap. Magic uses facial detection to choose the best motion and align angles with each face in a 360-degree photo, thereby significantly reducing the time and effort required to transform a 360-degree photo into a mini video.

IQUISPIN also now offers a Beauty function featuring a selection of three different facial filters that can be applied before transforming a photo into a mini video. With the addition of the Beauty function, Vecnos is further streamlining the editing process and making 360-degree content even easier to share on social media. IQUISPIN requires no prior editing experience while providing a variety of dynamic motions and fun and realistic 3D effects to take 360-degree content beyond the tiny planet.

Two optional accessories for IQUI will become available this summer on Amazon.com. IQUI's tripod adapter (TA-01), priced at $24.99 + tax, will enable users to mount IQUI on any tripod, monopod, selfie stick or other accessory fitted with the standard 1/4-inch screw thread. Designed to minimize the adapter's appearance in 360-degree photos, the tripod adapter is ultra slim and easy to operate. The compact lens cap (LC-01), priced at $9.99 + tax, covers all four lenses of IQUI's proprietary Quad-Lens Optical System in soft silicone rubber while still fitting easily in a pocket.

IQUI is the most compact 360-degree camera on the market, featuring a sleek pen-like design. It makes capturing 360-degree content fun and easy with a simple point-and-shoot approach. IQUI is available for $299 + tax at Amazon.com and b8ta.

Since its announcement in September 2020, IQUI has received four international product awards, including the iF Design Award 2021: Product and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021. Painstaking attention to usability, design and technical innovation, including its proprietary Quad-Lens Optical System, make IQUI the ideal 360-degree camera for enthusiasts and beginners alike.

Links

- IQUI Amazon product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092YZNTG6

- Official IQUI product page https://vecnos.com/us/product/iqui

- Images of IQUI, accessories and other visual assets: link

- New AI function videos: Magic and Beauty

- IQUISPIN sizzle reel: https://youtu.be/WypJdndH2k0

*1 Compatible with Equirectangular Projection Format JPEG images (aspect ratio: 1:2) shot on IQUI or other 360-degree cameras. Images larger than 4096 x 8192 pixels will be shrunk as necessary. *2 Compatible with a smartphone installed with iOS 14, Android 8.0 or later with more than 4GB of storage.

About Vecnos

Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, is a startup venture launched in 2020, founded by the core team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360-degree camera and led by CEO, Shu Ubukata. Vecnos develops and markets products including 360-degree consumer cameras, related software and services. Its first 360-degree camera, IQUI, has won four major design awards: iF Design Award 2021: Product (Germany), Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 (Germany), Good Design Award 2020 Good Focus (New Business Design; Japan), and the Good Design® Award (US). www.vecnos.com/us

Twitter: @iqui_us | Facebook: @iqui.us | Instagram: @iqui_us

For more information, contact:

Barbara Hagin, Breakaway Communications (for Vecnos)

Mobile: 408.832.7626 | [email protected]

SOURCE Vecnos Inc.

Related Links

https://www.vecnos.com

