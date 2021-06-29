Vecow Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Next-generation Edge AI Solution

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of global embedded experts, announced today its partnership with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo, to launch their next-generation AI solution, Vecow's ABP-3000 AI computing system. Vecow's ultra-slim AI solution features the compact Hailo-8™ AI accelerator module, enabling breakthrough performance and AI inference capabilities at the edge. The strategic collaboration enables not only a smart AI solution with best-in-class power productivity, but ecosystem deployment at the edge.

Powered by the 8th generation Intel® Core i7/i5/i3 processor, the Vecow ABP-3000 AI solution can integrate multiple advanced Hailo-8™ AI accelerators with best-in-class power efficiency for fanless industrial-grade AI edge devices. Vecow’s ultra-slim AI solution features the compact Hailo-8™ AI accelerator module, enabling breakthrough performance and AI inference capabilities at the edge.

Powered by the 8th generation Intel® Core i7/i5/i3 processor, the Vecow ABP-3000 AI can integrate multiple advanced Hailo-8™ AI accelerators with best-in-class power efficiency for fanless industrial-grade AI edge devices. The combined solution delivers outstanding AI computing performance across multiple standard NN benchmarks, including over 3000 Frames Per Second (FPS) on Resnet-50, over 2500 FPS on Mobilenet-V1 SSD, over 450 FPS on Yolo-v5m, and up to 230 FPS on Yolo-v3 with typical power consumption of only 25W for the entire solution.

Hailo's specialized Hailo-8™ AI acceleration module delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. The module is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Its advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

"It's really a win-win solution for Vecow and our customers," said Joseph Huang, Global Sales Director at Vecow. "With the increasing growth of intelligent edge computing, customers are looking for an AI Computing System that combines high-performance, power efficiency and low latency. We are working with Hailo not only on the ABP-3000 AI, but on more models, and are looking forward to engaging more advanced AI technologies like the Hailo-8 AI accelerator, leading to more benefits for our global partners and customers."

"Enterprises across industries are looking for solutions that ensure their edge devices are more powerful, versatile, responsive and secure," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "Vecow's vision aligned perfectly with ours, allowing us to develop a joint solution that provides unmatched AI processing, ideal for fields ranging from smart retail to smart cities to Industry 4.0 and beyond. We look forward to continuing working with Vecow to usher in a new wave of AI at the edge."

The collaboration enables swifter processing of AI tasks for a broad range of applications in Machine Vision, In-vehicle Computing, Robotic Control, Public Safety, or any Edge AI applications.

About Vecow

Vecow is a team of edge computing professionals. We are dedicated to designing, developing, producing, and selling industrial-grade computer products. All of our products are leading in performance, have trusted reliability, advanced technology, and innovative concepts.

Vecow offers a wide variety of products and we look forward to the opportunity of demonstrating how a partnership with us can help your company accelerate growth and efficiency.

Vecow is a subsidiary of Ennoconn Corporation (6414. TW) in Taiwan, a global leader of industrial hardware systems and solutions provider to various vertical market applications. Ennoconn Corporation is a member of the Foxconn Group.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. The company was founded in 2017 by members of the Israel Defense Forces' elite technology unit.

Vecow Media Contact:

[email protected]

Hailo Media Contact:

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 786 233 7684

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554303/Vecow_Hailo_8.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554304/Vecow_Hailo_8.jpg

SOURCE Hailo; Vecow Co., Ltd.