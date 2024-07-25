Vecta Labs Unveils RF Seeker for Revolutionary Interference Hunting

First U.S. trial in Miami provided quick, accurate results

Webinar with Mobile Experts on September 10 reveals ROI, discusses trial results

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecta Labs announced the global launch of its groundbreaking RF Seeker® interference hunting service using AI to quickly and precisely locate interference for rapid mitigation in a mobile operator's network. After years of development and testing, this innovative solution is set to transform the wireless industry by dramatically improving how interference is detected and managed.

"Interference can originate from unlikely places like alarm systems or even fluorescent lighting." Post this The RF Seeker system view as seen by a user comprises several windows: Top left: spectrum analyser view of detected interferer showing centre frequency and power level; Lower left: spectrogram view of detected interferer showing frequency versus time response; Right: map view showing drive path with detected interferer’s level and predicted location.

RF Seeker is driven by AI, specifically a cutting-edge machine learning engine, designed to identify interference sources with unmatched speed and accuracy. Traditional methods can be slow and require extensive expertise, but RF Seeker simplifies this process, allowing users to pinpoint issues within minutes and with precision down to a few meters. This leap forward not only enhances efficiency but also makes advanced RF knowledge unnecessary for effective interference management.

One of the industry's significant challenges is the shortage of skilled personnel to diagnose and mitigate RF interference. Vecta Labs' RF Seeker service can address this by enabling operators, regardless of their technical background, to maintain optimal network performance with an intuitive interface that offers clear, actionable insights, streamlining operations, and empowering proactive network management.

"Many mobile operators don't even realize how much capacity they are losing due to interfering signals," commented Joe Madden, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts Inc. "The interference can originate from unlikely places like alarm systems or even fluorescent lighting. This translates into lost capacity for the operators in urban centers, and lost coverage in rural areas. Either way, it's causing unhappy customers and unnecessary network investments."

Joe Madden, along with Jonathon Labadie of Vecta Labs, will be discussing the interference challenges mobile operators face, the potential financial loss, and the options to mitigate interference on a webinar September 10 at 11:00am EDT. Jonathon will also talk about the results from the first U.S. trial in Miami. Click here to register for the webinar.

The first real-world deployment in Miami of RF Seeker took place in collaboration with a Tier One mobile operator. This city, with its dense urban environment and high wireless traffic, served as an ideal testing ground. The results were remarkable, demonstrating RF Seeker's ability to locate interference sources with pinpoint accuracy and swiftly address issues, proving its practical value.

"The Miami launch marks just the beginning for RF Seeker," said Mike Symes, co-founder and director at Vecta Labs. "We plan to expand deployments to other major cities, continually enhancing the tool based on user feedback. The vision is to eliminate interference as a connectivity barrier, fostering the growth and innovation of the wireless industry."

The creation of RF Seeker has been a dedicated effort involving significant investment in research and development. Vecta Labs' team collected extensive data, developed precise algorithms, and continuously refined the tool through rigorous testing. The machine learning engine at the core of RF Seeker adapts to various interference patterns, ensuring effectiveness against emerging challenges in modern wireless networks.

RF Seeker represents a significant advancement in the wireless industry, combining powerful machine learning with user-friendly design.

About Vecta Labs

Vecta Labs, founded in 2014, specializes in the testing of cellular and mobile radio frequency (RF) devices, including antennas and active antenna systems. With deep expertise in both manufacturing and testing these technologies, Vecta Labs excels in identifying and resolving issues to enhance network quality. The company is a leader in passive intermodulation (PIM) resolution, improving infrastructure for optimal network performance regardless of the network's age. Vecta Labs is committed to delivering superior technology solutions and network experiences through close collaboration with customers. www.vectalabs.com

