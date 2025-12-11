Vectara Sets New Gold Standard for Reliable Agentic AI With Launch of Tool Validator Guardian Agent

New Feature of Vectara's 'Operating System' for Trusted Agentic AI Ensures Reliability by Correcting Agents' Resource Planning Errors Before They Can Undermine Enterprise Workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectara, the agent operating system for trusted enterprise AI, today announced the launch of its new Tool Validator for enterprise agentic systems. The Tool Validator is the second of Vectara's Guardian Agents, which enforce governance and policies in real-time across all of an organization's various agentic systems and workflows to ensure accuracy, security, and compliance. Combined with Vectara's recently released Agent benchmark , the Tool Validator demonstrates the company's commitment to empowering enterprises to realize concrete benefits and ROI from their agentic deployments while helping them avoid common AI pitfalls that have become increasingly prevalent.

As highlighted in a recent high-profile MIT report and elsewhere, many enterprise agentic systems are falling short of their promised benefits due to workflow breakdowns, inadequate output quality and other challenges. Many such breakdowns stem from errors in the action plans created by agents at the start of their workflows. These errors are then compounded by low-quality outputs at various stages of the workflow, introducing irrelevant, confusing, contradictory or mistaken information into the process and leading to reduced reliability, increased costs from calls to unnecessary resources, along with compromised security and drastically impaired ROI.

The new Tool Validator addresses this problem by leveraging Vectara's long-standing expertise in ensuring accuracy for AI agents and RAG systems to provide oversight of the workflow planning steps for an organization's agentic systems. Before an agent is allowed to execute a workflow, the Tool Validator reviews the tools the agent proposes to use as part of the process, then flags any erroneous or irrelevant tool calls to the agent before they can be implemented and cause damage or unnecessary costs. It suggests adding any missing relevant tools for the task or omitting unnecessary ones. The agent then recalculates the plan and executes the workflow, while also logging the errors found and adjustments made in order to ensure full traceability.

Vectara co-founder and CEO Amr Awadallah said, "While 2025 began with tremendous enthusiasm for the promise of AI agents, many organizations have since come to realize what Vectara has known all along: that without an overarching 'operating system' to ensure accuracy, reliability and security across all of an organization's agents, it is almost impossible for an agentic system to deliver on its promises or deliver the ROI that enterprises demand. Vectara's new Tool Validator Guardian Agent forms a central part of this operating system for trustworthy AI by catching and correcting critical mistakes in an agent's planning and resource usage before they happen. This reduces downstream errors and eliminates other major factors that have contributed to the 95% failure rate for enterprise AI deployments cited in the recent MIT report."

The Tool Validator complements Vectara's other Guardian Agent - the Hallucination Corrector - which identifies and corrects hallucinated responses within RAG pipelines in real time. The Tool Validator, by contrast, guards against errors and hallucinations that can emerge as agents plan out workflows that draw on resources and tools outside the RAG pipeline, such as web searches and external backend system queries, among other examples.

Vectara Chief Product Officer Eva Nahari said, "According to our new Guardian Agents Benchmark , hallucinations or erroneous tool calls early in an agentic workflow pose a much higher risk to enterprises than a simple wrong answer from a chatbot. Tool calls have real-world impacts: they might initiate a payment, update a customer record, or take action in a production system - not just generate a response. When we tested common open-source agent frameworks, we found that tool-call accuracy was highly variable, ranging from roughly 5% to 59% depending on the task and configuration of the system. In other words, even widely adopted agent building approaches frequently end up choosing the wrong tool or calling tools unnecessarily. This creates real operational and security risks if those calls aren't monitored and governed."

Nahari concluded, "Our new Guardian Agent: Vectara Tool Validator gives enterprises the increased confidence they need to move high-ROI agentic workflows into production by automatically adjusting agents' mistakes before they produce high-visibility, detrimental outcomes, while also ensuring visibility and traceability. This enhanced level of reliability is critical in the emerging agentic era, as AI agents will not only be assisting enterprises with crucial tasks, but will also be making critical decisions on their behalf."

