Vectice secures top talents from Cloudera and DataRobot

Joon Kim and Shyam Ayyar to support AI Knowledge pioneer Vectice during a time of rapid growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectice , the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced two new hires from top industry players. Joon Kim, previously at data management leader Cloudera, will be joining as Head of Solutions Engineering. Shyam Ayyar, previously at DataRobot, leader in machine learning software, will be joining as Principal Product Manager.

Vectice recently announced $15.6 million in total funding after their Series A round co-led by Sorenson Ventures and Crosslink Capital. Along with onboarding selected accounts to their private Beta program, building a team of top-tier industry talent was a priority investment for this capital.

"Joon is extensively experienced in guiding large accounts in adopting enterprise software, and maximizing customers' return on investment," said Cyril Brignone, CEO, Vectice. "Vectice is gaining momentum; Joon's skills will be key for new customers' onboarding experience."

"Vectice is quite a game-changer as AI teams can get the benefits of our new software without changing their processes or tools," said Joon Kim, now Head of Solutions Engineering at Vectice.

Vectice, first of its kind, creates a unified view of the data science initiatives across an organization. With Vectice, data science teams can discover previous artifacts and communicate project progress to key stakeholders across an organization.

"Shyam is a seasoned product manager with a deep understanding of the challenges data science teams experience," said Gregory Haardt, CTO, Vectice. "Together we are taking the product to the next level."

"We are doubling down on solving companies' core issues," said Shyam Ayyar, now Principal Product Manager. "My goal is to bring Vectice to the center stage as the go-to tool for all AI departments within Fortune 2000 enterprises."

About Vectice

Vectice's mission is to revolutionize how enterprise data science teams index their assets, manage knowledge and collaborate with the rest of the business. We are building a platform-agnostic AI assets management and documentation software for enterprises to scale their AI initiatives successfully by providing a unified view of data science initiatives across an organization. Enterprises use Vectice to centralize project visibility, share domain knowledge, mitigate data science project risks, and increase their AI initiatives' ROI.

