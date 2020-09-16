VectivBio Appoints Nader N. Youssef, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VectivBio AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company bringing transformational medicines to patients with serious rare diseases, today announced it has bolstered its development expertise with the appointment of Nader N. Youssef, M.D., as senior vice president and head of global clinical development and medical affairs.

"We're delighted to have Nader join our team as we work to advance our lead investigational program, apraglutide, in short bowel syndrome," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., chief executive officer of VectivBio. "With his extensive experience in short bowel syndrome drug development, he will be instrumental in leading the development and global medical affairs strategy for apraglutide."

Dr. Youssef brings more than 20 years of diverse experience in academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. Among many accomplishments, he was executive director of GI global clinical development and medical affairs for NPS Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Shire in 2015) which included responsibility for the overall regulatory and development strategy of teduglutide. During his time there, his team secured marketing approval and supported the initial launch for teduglutide in the U.S. and Europe.

Dr. Youssef, most recently served as vice president of clinical development at Passage Bio and chief medical officer at Nutrinia, a biotechnology company focused on treating acute to chronic intestinal failure.

"As a practicing physician, patients are at the top of my mind with everything I do," said Dr. Youssef. "I am eager to work with the VectivBio team to advance apraglutide, a potentially transformative treatment for people living with SBS."

About VectivBio

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformational therapeutics for patients living with serious, rare diseases. The company is committed to pursuing rare diseases with well-defined biology that can be targeted with best-in-disease therapies that have the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families, not just provide an incremental improvement over the standard-of-care. VectivBio's lead investigational program, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS). Follow us on LinkedIn.

