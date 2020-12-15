VectivBio Appoints Sandip Kapadia to its Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational medicines for patients with serious rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Sandip Kapadia to its Board of Directors.

"We've had a very productive partnership with Sandip previously and I am delighted to welcome Sandip to our Board," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VectivBio. "His deep pharmaceutical knowledge and financial expertise will be integral as VectivBio continues to grow and evolve."

Mr. Kapadia has over 20 years of life science industry experience. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Kapadia held numerous finance leadership positions at Novartis and its affiliates in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Novartis's generic division, Sandoz, in North America. He earned his B.S. in accounting from Montclair State University and an MBA from Rutgers University. Mr. Kapadia is also a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"Sandip is a strong addition to the Board," said Thomas Woiwode, Ph.D., Managing Director at Versant Ventures and Chairman of the Board at VectivBio. "He is a proven leader with a track record of success who complements the other members of our Vectiv team."

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformational therapeutics for patients living with serious, rare diseases. The company is committed to pursuing rare diseases with well-defined biology that can be targeted with best-in-disease therapies that have the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families, not just provide an incremental improvement over the standard-of-care. VectivBio's lead investigational program, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS). Follow us on LinkedIn.

