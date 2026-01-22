Vector Acquires YardView to Deepen Yard Management Offering for Logistics Networks

Strategic acquisition expands capabilities across gate, yard, dock, and document workflows for logistics networks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, the logistics industry's leading workflow platform, today announced its acquisition of YardView, a pioneer in yard management and dock visibility. By unifying Vector's digital workflows with YardView's real-time asset tracking, the company is closing the "visibility gap" between the transfer of custody. The acquisition addresses growing demand for unified, real-time yard execution as logistics operators face labor constraints, rising detention costs, and increasing pressure to digitize handoffs across the supply chain. This is a strategic acquisition enabled by the partnership with BVP Forge.

Together, the companies will bring expanded resources to serve their customer base, which ranges from yards with fewer than ten dock doors to enterprise shippers. Vector and YardView serve more than 100 shippers across North America. The increased footprint drives network effects within supply chains while enabling accelerated product innovation.

"By combining Vector's e-BOL powered workflows with YardView's dock and visibility solutions, we're creating a comprehensive offering that addresses the full spectrum of yard operations," said Will Chu, Vector co-founder and CEO. "This acquisition allows us to serve our customers more completely, from small operations to complex enterprise environments."

YardView President Nathan Harris, who has led the company for more than 10 years, will retain equity ownership and continue to advise the business. YardView Chief Operating Officer Heather Giordano will lead the YardView business unit inside Vector.

"We're excited to join forces with Vector and leverage the combined strength of our platforms," said Heather Giordano, COO of YardView. "Our teams share a deep commitment to customer success and product excellence. Together, we'll push the boundaries of yard execution and visibility further than ever before, all while staying hyper-focused on the day-to-day success of our customers.

About Vector

Vector is a leading logistics workflow platform, offering electronic bill of lading, driver check-in, and yard automation. Shippers, carriers, and receivers benefit from faster throughput, fraud prevention, and real-time visibility throughout the transfer of custody. For more information, visit: www.withvector.com .

About YardView

Founded in 1998, YardView brings 28 years of yard management expertise. Its Yard Management System (YMS) connects gate, yard, and dock operations in a single, easy-to-use platform, eliminating blind spots with real-time visibility and automation to help teams reduce delays, control assets, and keep freight moving. For more information, visit www.yardview.com .

About BVP Forge

BVP Forge is a private equity firm for growth-oriented, self-sustaining technology and services businesses paired with access to the Bessemer Venture Partners platform. BVP Forge combines Bessemer's front-line industry insights, proven growth IP, and legendary executive network with tailored resources for self-sustaining companies and ForgeEdge™ strategic resources. Mission-driven teams gain an ally who values their expertise, respects their legacy, and supports them to build a winning culture and business that withstands the test of time. BVP Forge manages $2.3 billion AUM in partnership with the $19 billion Bessemer Venture Partners venture platform that has backed industry defining businesses such as LinkedIn, MindBody, PagerDuty, Procore, ServiceTitan, Shopify, Toast, and Twilio. For more information about BVP Forge, visit https://www.bvp.com/forge.

