Vector BioMed Expands LENTIVERSE™ Platform and Unveils New Brand Identity to Close the Gap Between CGT Innovation and Patient Access

The expansion of LENTIVERSE™ platform introduces "One Lentiviral Vector Platform, Two Paths to Advance Cures," aligning scientific rigor with transparent economics and global accessibility.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector BioMed, a leading lentiviral vector supplier and contract vector development and manufacturing organization (CVDMO), today announced the expansion of its LENTIVERSE™ platform alongside the unveiling of its new brand identity, designed to accelerate global gene therapy access by providing custom and ready-to-deploy solutions. This expansion strengthens the company's mission to make gene therapies more accessible and cost-effective for patients worldwide.

Vector BioMed's rebrand reflects the company's deepened commitment to breaking down barriers in cell and gene therapy access. The new website and visual identity embody a mission to make the revolutionary promise of gene therapy a reality for patients worldwide, challenging industry norms in pursuit of both health equity and scientific excellence.

"Vector BioMed spun out of Caring Cross to shift the conversation and relationship developers have with CDMOs," said Boro Dropulić, PhD MBA, Vector BioMed CEO, "Our new brand embodies our continued commitment to support all that are seeking a path to treat patients by various means. Our growing platform and services provide one giant leap for the CGT industry and back a mission of treatment access."

One Lentiviral Vector Platform, Two Paths to Advance Cures

The expanded LENTIVERSE™ platform integrates decades of hands-on experience, offering a comprehensive solution for both CAR-T manufacturing and custom vector design to meet the unique needs of specific therapeutic payloads.

VectorCraft: A platform-based custom lentivirus development and manufacturing service that integrates decades of industry-pioneering expertise to deliver high functional titers and a faster, more cost-effective path from concept to clinic and beyond. Each vector is tailored to its therapeutic target through streamlined development workflows and predictive scale-down models that mirror full-scale performance, ensuring operational efficiency. The platform offers an IND-ready lentivirus vector solution with transparent economics and no hidden long-term licensing fees or royalties, contributing to up to a 50% reduction in CGMP costs against average market costs.

LaunchSuite: A complete, ready-to-deploy solution for generic CAR-T manufacturing. Provides fully characterized CGMP vectors for anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA targets, documentation, and decentralized cell manufacturing process workflows. Designed to simplify CAR-T deployment at point-of-care, LaunchSuite supports cost-effective autologous cell therapy and enables the ability to manufacture CAR-T, anywhere. Behind anti-CD19 is a full pipeline of proprietary products for CAR-T manufacturing to be launched starting in 2026.

Lentiviral Vectors, Reduced to Practice. Driven by Impact.

"From its inception, Vector BioMed has worked to build a universe of tools, features and capabilities that enable LV product developers," said Michael Kadan, PhD MBA, Vector BioMed COO, "It's exciting to see it all come together as the LENTIVERSE. And even more exciting to imagine the new therapies that await."

LENTIVERSE™ is defined by three pillars:

3rd Generation Lentivirus Vector Platform Built by Pioneers: A platform-based development and manufacturing system built by the team behind the first lentivirus-based cell and gene therapy, bringing proven experience to every vector. Streamlined Development and Manufacturing with Cell Manufacturing Expertise: Fast development cycles tailored to therapeutic targets, scale-down models with at-scale predictability, and high operational efficiency. Vectors are designed for manufacturability, with expertise spanning both vector design and CGMP cell manufacturing performance, ensuring every vector works not just in theory, but in real-world therapeutic production. Driving CGT Global Accessibility Through Transparent Economics: An IND-ready solution for global access to high-quality lentivirus vectors with up to 50% reduction in CGMP costs and transparent economics (no hidden long-term licensing fees or royalties). In an industry where hidden costs quietly inflate therapy prices, Vector BioMed is removing financial barriers to make gene therapies more accessible.

Rebrand and New Website Reflect Mission to Break Down Barriers

Vector BioMed's rebrand reflects the company's deepened commitment to breaking down barriers in gene therapy access. The new website and visual identity embody a mission to make the revolutionary promise of gene therapy a reality, challenging industry norms in pursuit of both health equity and scientific excellence. From transparent pricing to open collaboration, every aspect of the company's evolution is designed to accelerate the path from innovation to patient impact.

A website and digital storefront, reimagined. The new website puts all content, event information, platform knowledge, and resources at your fingertips. www.vectorbiomed.com

"What we've built is having an impact and will have a lasting impact on patient lives," said Dropulić, "Each new partnership forges a practical path to cure. The barriers plaguing the industry aren't breaking overnight, but our organization imagines a world where groundbreaking therapies are not limited by geography or wealth. We're living that vision. And now, the world can see the progress happen in real time."

About Vector BioMed

Vector BioMed is a CVDMO dedicated solely to lentiviral vector development and manufacturing. Its LENTIVERSE™ platform offers both custom VectorCraft solutions and rapid formats in LaunchSuite, creating a precise fit for any development stage or budget. Unlike broad-spectrum CDMOs, Vector BioMed delivers specialized expertise, risk-free contracts, and reproducible quality that minimize variability and accelerate timelines. From early-stage development through commercial-scale manufacturing, Vector BioMed acts as a true scientific partner, not just a vendor, helping innovators bring therapies to patients faster, at lower cost, and with zero surprises.

