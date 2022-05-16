Vector Data Announces NetApp-based Carrier-Grade Vault AFF A250 Data Storage System for 5G & NFV Infrastructure

BERKELEY, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Data, a manufacturer of rugged, carrier-grade and custom computing systems, today announced the general availability of the Vault AFF A250, the latest system in its Vault data storage portfolio. Joining the Vault AFF A800 and others, the new Vault AFF A250 all-flash end-to-end NVMe system offers telcos the highest data storage performance to accelerate their business-critical application needs, the security and reliability to keep customer data highly available and secure, and the simplicity and flexibility that agile organizations require.

Vector Data Vault AFF A250

Available with -48V DC or 100-240V AC power supplies, the Vault AFF A250 can be deployed at any sites, including central office, edge and RAN. Vault A250 is also available with optional NEBS Level 3, ETSI and ATT-TP-76200 certifications and other global telecom certifications. The Vault AFF A250 has been tested in extreme high and low temperatures, humid and dusty environments and has passed earthquake, shock and vibration testing and many other rigorous tests.

Based on the NetApp AFF A250 storage appliance, Vector Data's Vault AFF A250 utilizes a 2U short-depth chassis small enough to be deployed at edge or RAN sites. An optional dust filtering bezel allows the system to be deployed in dusty environments. The system supports 24 internal NVMe disks and an additional 24 NVMe disks with a 2U expansion shelf.

Powered by NetApp ONTAP software with industry-leading Kubernetes and OpenStack compatibility, the Vault AFF A250 is a perfect choice for 5G & NFV deployments. Ransomware protection, S3 compatibility, storage efficiencies including compression and deduplication, high-performance data mirroring and space-efficient data cloning are just some of the many features.

Vector Data has been providing carrier-grade data systems to telecom operators for over 15 years. Vector Data is a member of O-RAN Alliance, Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and is an active participant in several other open telecom projects.

NetApp and ONTAP are trademarks of NetApp, Inc.

