Vector Global Logistics & Tive Team Up to Improve Supply Chain & Delivery Performance

Tive, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Vector harnesses the power of Tive to provide end-to-end shipment visibility to their clients, improving client confidence and helping Vector open new markets

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, is proud to announce a compelling customer success story highlighting their strategic partnership with Vector Global Logistics. This collaboration has yielded remarkable results in enhancing supply chain visibility and efficiency for Vector Global Logistics, a premier logistics and transportation company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vector has been at the forefront of global logistics services since 2013, offering world-class logistics via professional services, strategic planning, and by treating every client's business like their own. Tive's cutting-edge supply chain visibility solution has played a pivotal role in optimizing Vector's operations—providing real-time data and actionable insights that have transformed their logistics processes.

Because they are a global service provider, Vector initially tested Tive across several different geographic locations, targeting clients with high-value shipments—cargo requiring strict temperature control or in high-risk security zones that are prone to theft or damage. They also focused on customers with shipments that needed to pass through customs. Narrowing their initial sales focus helped Vector identify who to sell Tive to—and where the best use cases are for Tive's visibility solutions. For example, Vector took their time testing Tive with customers in Asia—to ensure that Tive worked perfectly throughout the entire customs process.

Vector Global Logistics has harnessed Tive to improve its clients' overall supply chain management and delivery performance. The partnership has enabled Vector to ensure the safe and on-time delivery of goods while enhancing their customers' trust.

Key highlights of the customer story include:

  • How Tive's supply chain visibility platform seamlessly integrates with Vector's existing systems
  • The dramatic reduction in transit-related issues and delays for Vector's clients
  • The improved customer experience and enhanced service quality achieved through real-time tracking and monitoring

Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder, commented on this exciting partnership, saying, "Our partnership with Vector Global Logistics is a true showcase of what's possible when cutting-edge technology meets industry expertise. We are thrilled to have played a role in transforming their supply chain operations—enabling them to deliver exceptional services to their clients."

Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Vector Global Logistics, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "In an ever-changing world like ours, AI and technology are key to running an efficient supply chain. Vector partnered with Tive to offer our clients real-time information to maximize their network, reduce costs, and more importantly, streamline those decision-making processes."

The full customer story is available on Tive's website.

About Tive
Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

