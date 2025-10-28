Vector Growth Labs to Provide Services that Accelerate Growth for Mid-Market Companies

New firm brings an interdisciplinary approach to unlocking clients' full growth potential

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Growth Labs (VGL) launched today to help mid-market leaders break growth plateaus. Led by veteran operator-executives with decades of experience across every function impacting growth, VGL embeds in week one with a PE-style cadence to align product, pricing, go-to-market, and operations. We remove cross-functional bottlenecks, prove impact with 30/60/90 revenue results with outcome-aligned fees. VGL converts intent into aligned and accountable workflows, including agentic AI automations, and results are measured, audited, and improved.

"Many companies today don't have a strategy problem; they have an alignment problem," said Jay Harrison, Co-Founder of Vector Growth Labs. "We built VGL to align product, pricing, people, process, and positioning into one working engine. Revenue levers then pull in the same direction, and we scale what works beyond pilots, so that results show up in the P&L. VGL forward-deploys engineers to ensure intelligent and reflexive AI leverage that allows each human to operate at their highest and best level."

"Mergers, exits, and acquisitions are points in time to be celebrated, but each comes with increased expectations," added Bradley Gifford, Co-Founder of Vector Growth Labs. "With decades of PE experience, VGL helps leaders meet these demands."

Why We Founded VGL

According to Notion Capital, most firms never build a repeatable GTM past $30M ARR; only 10% of those that do reach $100M ARR within 10-15 years. VGL was created for leaders who refuse to accept slowing growth. We bring advanced diagnostics, deep expertise, straight talk, and operator capacity to align the entire company toward its growth aspirations. We measure success by shorter cycles, clearer forecasts, durable revenue lift, and teams augmented by AI-assisted workflows improving execution quality.

For a brief introduction of Vector Growth labs, please visit a summary video with the founders:

Founders

Jay Harrison and Bradley Gifford are operator-founders with deep SaaS, services, and tech experience, known for GTM reinvention, large-scale integrations, and AI-assisted operations that improve decision velocity, agility, and revenue results.

From Thesis to Traction

VGL delivers programs that turn priorities into accountable execution, including Thesis-to-Outcome Launch, Leveraging AI to Scale Revenue, Diversified Growth Engine, Pricing & Commercial Optimization, Customer Value & NRR Engine, Forecast & RevOps Optimization, and Talent & Org Alignment for Growth.

About Vector Growth Labs

We help investors, CEOs, and CROs achieve above-market growth that takes share. We align companies into connected growth systems where every lever from product to pricing to people moves in coordinated alignment. The result isn't incremental improvement; it's synchronized acceleration.

