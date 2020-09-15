Vector Media Enters into Strategic Partnership with StreetMetrics to offer Cutting-Edge Measurement & Attribution Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Media, an innovative Out-of-Home (OOH) media company specializing in transit advertising and the creation of interactive brand experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with StreetMetrics, the leading independent, 3rd party measurement and attribution provider for transit advertising media. The partnership will enable Vector to deliver clients with best-in-class campaign measurement and attribution insights at a level of scale and precision without precedent in transit advertising.

Through this new partnership, Vector and StreetMetrics will utilize technology that leverages real-time location data from vehicles and anonymized mobile devices, to measure the actual reach and impact of campaigns and include insights about the exposed audiences' demographics and affinities. Clients will have the ability to digitally retarget their audiences and measure various forms of attribution, including website lift, brick-and-mortar visitation, and app downloads. This technology is a breakthrough in measuring transit advertising and is expected to affirm the strength of the medium. Thus far, StreetMetrics has measured over a dozen of Vector's client campaigns, including on Vector's new Digital Transit product, DDTVTM, enabling clients to understand reach, audience affinities and website lift directly attributable to their OOH spend with Vector.

"We are thrilled to partner with StreetMetrics on these new measurement and reporting tools," said Vector CSO Jim MacCurtain. "Transit Advertising has been a pillar of OOH advertising for decades but has been challenged by limitations on measuring moving vehicles. Through this partnership, that challenge is removed, and we will now be able to prove the strength of our assets in delivering ROI and audiences that help move our client's businesses forward."

"Vector Media excels at connecting brands with their audiences by using impactful creativity. That's why they're the leader in transit and experiential media," said Drew Jackson, Founder and CEO of StreetMetrics. "With this partnership, Vector can now deliver the insights and tools brands need to verify that impact and stay connected with their audiences. We're excited to support them and their agency partners with dedicated, independent measurement to ensure that the performance of every transit campaign is properly gauged."

The partnership represents another example of Vector's ability to innovate and serve its clients in progressive ways. As the economy continues to recover and OOH rebounds, Vector, the largest transit network in the country, is well-poised to build on its rapid growth over the last several years.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media ( www.vectormedia.com ) is a leading provider of transit advertising solutions, specializing in large and small format public and private transit opportunities as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory is spread out over 60 US markets including each of the top 10 US DMAs and 28 of the top 50 US DMAs and includes over 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit fleets, transit shelters, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

About StreetMetrics

Founded in 2016, StreetMetrics (www.StreetMetrics.io) specializes in measurement for moving out-of-home (MOOH) media: ads on buses, trains, rideshare fleets, taxis, mobile billboards, airport shuttles, bicycles and scooters. The company currently measures moving media in 30 of the top 35 DMAs in the US, Canada, and a handful of countries across Europe and South America. StreetMetrics is the only dedicated third party measurement provider designed specifically for outdoor ads that move, and is committed to bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds for MOOH marketers. For more information, visit www.StreetMetrics.io, read the StreetMetrics blog, and follow them on LinkedIn.

