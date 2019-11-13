Vector Media Expands in California, Adding Santa Monica, Culver City and Key Bay Area Locale, Contra Costa County

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Media, an innovative Out-of-Home (OOH) media company specializing in transit media and the creation of interactive brand experiences, today announced the addition of three key California markets– Santa Monica, Culver City and Contra Costa. This continued growth on the West Coast follows a recent renewal of Vector's exclusive partnership with the MTA in Baltimore.

These iconic markets make up an important part of California's two largest DMAs, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and reach a highly coveted and hard to reach demographic due to limited alternatives available in these markets. The addition of this inventory to Vector's signature Large Format Transit Network will now enable the company to provide both public and private transit advertising solutions options in LA and San Francisco.

Santa Monica, the coast city just west of downtown Los Angeles, has quickly become a thriving tech hub, hosting over 8.4 million visitors each year. As the newly selected advertising partner for Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus network, Vector will be providing access to over 1,000 advertising faces across the market. The Big Blue Bus network extends from the heart of Santa Monica to surrounding neighborhoods Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Century City and downtown Los Angeles. The buses also service UCLA and Westwood.

Contra Costa County, California occupies the northern portion of the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay area and is a key market within the San Francisco DMA, with a population of over 1 million people. County Connection, Contra Costa's transit operator, services 200 square miles of Central Contra Costa County, including the communities of Concord, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Walnut Creek, Clayton, Lafayette, Orinda, Moraga, Danville and San Ramon, among others. In addition, County Connection connects commuters to San Francisco's BART system via key transit hubs. The fleet of buses and paratransit vehicles features over 300 advertising faces.

"We are thrilled to add Santa Monica, Culver City and Contra Costa to the Vector family," said Vector CEO Marc Borzykowski. "These wins cap an unprecedented two-year growth spurt for Vector during which the company has added 40 new municipal transit partnerships and has become one of the nation's largest OOH companies."

Founded in 1998, Vector Media ( www.vectormedia.com ) is a leading provider of transit advertising solutions, specializing in large and small format public and private transit opportunities as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory is spread out over 60 US markets including each of the top 10 US DMAs and 28 of the top 50 US DMAs and includes over 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit fleets, transit shelters, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

