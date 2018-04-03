Vector Media Names Jim MacCurtain Chief Strategy Officer

"Jim is a highly strategic and thoughtful leader with broad perspective that enables him to understand client challenges and the impact that a fully integrated marketing campaign can have for brands," said Marc Borzykowski, CEO of Vector Media. "The Vector platform is truly unique in its ability to span multiple media segments. We are committed to building a team of passionate, intelligent and creative thinkers with diverse perspectives and Jim's experience working on client strategy with industry leaders like NBC and the NBA, has shown him to be someone who can creatively solve client challenges. We expect Jim to be a great asset to our team and to our clients."

In this new role, MacCurtain will lead Vector's client strategy and product development efforts. He will work closely with colleagues and the leadership team to uncover behavior-driven insights to create new opportunities and drive growth and value for Vector's clients.

MacCurtain has over 14 years of sales and partnership marketing experience with a focus on media and sponsorship sales and deep knowledge across broadcast, digital, mobile, event and OOH channels. He was most recently Vice President of Olympics & Sports Sales and Marketing at NBC Universal where he was responsible for strategic sales and marketing leadership for NBC premiere Sports properties and events, including the Olympics, NFL, Super Bowl, British Open, French Open, Kentucky Derby, Premiere League and NHL. Prior to NBC Universal, MacCurtain was at the National Basketball Association (NBA) where he was responsible for creating robust marketing partnerships with Fortune 500 companies across the NBA, WNBA, USA Basketball and NBA D-League properties. MacCurtain also held strategic positions at United States Tennis Association (USTA) and Velocity Sports & Entertainment.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and progressive company," said MacCurtain. "Vector's core offerings allow advertisers to impress, impact, immerse and engage consumers in the "real world," which is a really strong complement for advertisers whose efforts are principally focused on digital and broadcast. Today's consumers are elusive, but more open than ever to building positive relationships with brands and Vector is well-positioned to help forge those relationships."

MacCurtain earned his undergraduate degree from University of Richmond and a Master's in Sports Management from UMASS-Amherst.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media (www.vectormedia.com) specializes in large-format transit advertising, traditional Out-of-Home media and the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory of over 30,000 Out-of-Home faces includes bulletins, street furniture and over 20,000 transit advertising faces, including double decker buses, municipal transit, airport shuttles, custom route coach vehicles and trolleys. Vector Media maintains inventory in 27 of the top 35 DMAs including the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America, which is comprised of inventory in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, DC, Houston, Miami, San Diego, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

