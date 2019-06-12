Vector Names Former Blue Origin Director and Treasurer as New Chief Financial Officer

"As we look to our future and transition from a period of development into full operations, we needed someone to guide us through this exciting time," said Jim Cantrell, CEO and co-founder of Vector. "Stephanie's proven experience in finance, growth, and strategy for some of the world's largest aerospace companies makes her well-suited to help us achieve our aggressive business goals."

Koster joins Vector from Blue Origin where she spent nearly seven years as Director and Treasurer of its domestic and international affiliates. While at Blue, she oversaw finance and business operations for the consolidated companies. Koster has also held senior leadership roles at The Boeing Company, where she was involved in programs pertaining to its global venture capital, corporate venturing & innovation programs, international M&A, corporate development and technology acquisition.

"Over the past several years, I've witnessed Vector quickly join the ranks to make a name for itself among the leaders in the small satellite launch industry," said Koster. "As the company continues to forge ahead, I look forward to working alongside the team to meet its goals in the most thoughtful and efficient way possible."

The appointment of Vector's new CFO follows its $70 million Series B funding, which is directly contributing to the expansion of its team. As the company dedicates focus toward its first orbital flight from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska this year, and continues on its mission towards lowering the barriers of entry to space, Koster will be responsible for ensuring Vector's business operations are aligned with these goals.

About Vector

Vector is connecting commercial organizations, governments, and space innovators with an anywhere, anytime launch service and space-grade cloud-computing platform, GalacticSky. With the goal of extending access to space and transforming the space economy, Vector's unique remote launch technology disrupts the current status quo of launch frequency from fewer than 20 launches per year to hundreds. GalacticSky further transforms the space segment from its current hardware centric state to a simpler software development proposition with software-defined satellites. Utilizing virtualization software, Vector will have the ability to extend satellite capabilities by processing and computing data in space. Vector is proud to design, build and launch its vehicles and enabling platforms in the United States of America. For more information, please visit http://www.vector-launch.com

