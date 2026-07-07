Vector Science & Therapeutics Announces Landmark Exclusive cGMP Manufacturing Agreement with LyoGenesis Plus for Its Proprietary Peptide Portfolio

Under the agreement, Vector licenses its proprietary biomechanical peptide delivery platform to LyoGenesis, and in return secures an exclusive, long-term manufacturing relationship covering Vector's proprietary peptide portfolio, which will be sold directly to physicians and clinics .





. New licensing and manufacturing agreement supersedes and renders null Vector's previously announced option to invest in LyoGenesis Plus, and pairs Vector's patent-protected delivery platform with capacity for up to 800,000 vials per month at gross margins of up to 60-80%%.

MEQUON, Wis., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced an exclusive licensing and manufacturing agreement with LyoGenesis Plus ("LyoGenesis"), a cGMP lyophilization and manufacturing partner based in Mequon, Wisconsin. Under the agreement, Vector licenses its proprietary biomechanical peptide delivery platform to LyoGenesis, and in return secures an exclusive, long-term manufacturing relationship covering Vector's proprietary peptide portfolio.

This agreement supersedes and renders null the Company's previously announced option to invest in LyoGenesis Plus, first disclosed on May 13, 2026. The new agreement replaces that option with a direct commercial arrangement: a technology license to LyoGenesis in exchange for exclusive manufacturing rights of Vector's proprietary peptides.

Vector's biomechanical delivery platform incorporates nanoscale carrier technology to enable targeted delivery of peptides directly to specific tissue sites, where the device releases the peptide precisely where it is needed. This targeted-release mechanism differentiates Vector's peptide portfolio from conventional peptide therapeutics on the market today, giving Vector a suite of patent-protected peptides and a distinct competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving peptide therapeutics space.

Unlike research-grade material sold in the unregulated grey market which is often manufactured without cGMP controls and is legally required to be labeled "not for human use" every peptide in Vector's portfolio will be manufactured at LyoGenesis' cGMP facility and tested for potency, purity, endotoxin levels, heavy metals, and sterility prior to release, meeting pharmaceutical-grade quality standards.

Vector's proprietary peptide portfolio, which will be manufactured under the new agreement and distributed exclusively through physician and clinical channels, includes:

BPC-157 • TB-500 • PT-141 • Sermorelin • CJC-1295 • Ipamorelin • MOTS-c • GHK-Cu • DSIP • KPV • Kisspeptin • Epitalon • Dihexa • Semax • LL-37 • Pinealon • Selank • SS-31 • Melanotan II • Ibutamoren (mesylate) • NAD+ • Semaglutide • Tirzepatide

Under the agreement, LyoGenesis will develop Vector's platform for commercial use, with all Vector peptides formulated at LyoGenesis' Mequon, Wisconsin facility. The facility features onsite analytical capabilities to test potency, purity, endotoxin levels, heavy metals, and sterility ensuring every batch meets rigorous quality standards before release. Depending on demand, Vector and LyoGenesis estimates they will be able to scale production to satisfy up to 800,000 vials per month at with gross margins of up to 60-80-% per vial for pharma-grade, cGMP-manufactured product.

"This technology represents a fundamental shift in how peptides can be delivered and utilized therapeutically," said Tom Bachinski, Chief Technology Officer of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "By licensing this platform to LyoGenesis while securing exclusive manufacturing rights, we're able to move from innovation to commercial scale without sacrificing control over quality or supply."

"The opportunity to work with Vector on an exclusive basis to commercialize its breakthrough technology is a compliment to our technical capabilities at LyoGenesis. This is and exciting technology that allows us to better control the delivery of peptide", Ben Nelson Chief Scientist and Chief Operating Office. We are confident that with the scale up of the plant in Mequon we will be able to meet Vector's demand."

The agreement positions Vector to capture demand in a peptide therapeutics market projected to grow significantly to approximately US$185.3 billion by 2035[1], as adoption of peptide-based treatments for metabolic, oncologic, and regenerative applications continues to expand. Within that space, the GLP-1 receptor agonist category which includes semaglutide and tirzepatide, both part of Vector's portfolio, is the largest and fastest-growing segment, projected to grow from approximately US$82.0 billion in 2026 to US$185.3 billion by 2033, a CAGR of approximately 12.4%.1

The licensing and manufacturing agreement strengthens Vector's position across its broader peptide portfolio, including its Valor sports medicine division, by ensuring a dedicated, high-capacity, quality-controlled, physician-channel supply chain for its patent-protected peptide technologies as they advance toward commercialization.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

About LyoGenesis Plus

LyoGenesis Plus is a cGMP manufacturing and lyophilization partner providing scaled, quality-controlled production services to the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

1 Global GLP-1 receptor agonist market: USD 66.4 billion (2025), projected to reach USD 82 billion in 2026 and USD 185.3 billion by 2033, a CAGR if approximately 12.4%. Source Grand View Research "GLP -1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Share & Trends Report, 2033."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions and factors that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this press release, including, without limitation: (i) the licensing and manufacturing agreement will remain in force and be performed by the parties in accordance with its terms; (ii) LyoGenesis will maintain sufficient manufacturing capability, personnel, equipment, quality systems and regulatory compliance to support anticipated production volumes; (iii) the Company's technologies, formulations and intellectual property will perform substantially as expected; (iv) commercialization initiatives will proceed in accordance with management's current plans and timelines; (v) physician and clinic demand for the Company's products will develop substantially as anticipated; (vi) supply chains, raw materials and manufacturing inputs will remain available on commercially reasonable terms; (vii) existing and future regulatory frameworks will permit the Company's planned business activities and distribution model; (viii) the Company will be able to obtain, maintain and enforce any required licenses, approvals, permits and intellectual property rights; (ix) market conditions, pricing assumptions and competitive dynamics will remain generally consistent with management's expectations; and (x) the Company will have access to sufficient capital and other resources to execute its business plan. Financial and operating projections, including anticipated production volumes, manufacturing costs and margin estimates, are based on management's current expectations, internal analyses and assumptions regarding future operating conditions, demand levels, production efficiency and market acceptance, all of which are subject to significant uncertainty.

The production capacity, manufacturing cost and margin estimates disclosed herein may constitute a financial outlook and future-oriented financial information for purposes of applicable securities laws and are provided solely to assist investors in understanding management's current expectations regarding the potential commercial scale and economics of the Company's proposed manufacturing and commercialization strategy. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such FLI. Such risks include, without limitation: regulatory, legislative or policy changes affecting peptide products, compounded products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, physician-dispensed products or related manufacturing activities; adverse FDA, Health Canada or other governmental decisions, guidance, enforcement actions or interpretations; the outcome of pending or future regulatory reviews affecting compounds referenced in this press release; delays in commercialization; failure to achieve anticipated market acceptance; inability to secure or maintain physician distribution channels; manufacturing interruptions, capacity constraints or quality control issues; reliance on a single manufacturing partner; supply chain disruptions; intellectual property challenges; product liability claims; product safety concerns; competition from existing or future products and technologies; pricing pressure; adverse market conditions; inability to obtain or maintain financing; failure to achieve projected production volumes, costs, margins or commercial results; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+ and, where applicable, with the SEC.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the FLI are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The FLI contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any FLI, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics