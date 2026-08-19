Vector Solutions Expands AI Literacy Training to Help K-12 Schools and Higher Education Institutions Build AI-Ready Students, Educators, Faculty, and Staff

New expert-developed training equips education communities with the practical skills, ethical foundation, and confidence to use AI responsibly across the classroom, campus, and workplace

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading higher education and K-12 student success and institutional performance platform, announced the expansion of its education course libraries with a new suite of AI literacy and workforce readiness courses designed to help schools, districts, colleges, and universities prepare students, educators, faculty, and staff to use AI responsibly, ethically, and effectively.

As AI rapidly transforms teaching, learning, research, and the future of work, institutions are working to ensure every member of their community has the knowledge and confidence to use AI responsibly. That need is underscored by findings from the Digital Education Council's 2026 Global AI Student Survey. Only 29% of students globally, and just 17% of students in the U.S. and Canada, believe their instructors are well equipped to guide them on AI use, underscoring the need for institution-wide AI literacy.

Vector's new AI training gives schools and institutions a scalable way to build practical AI skills across campus and district communities through role-specific courses. Available through Vector's existing K-12 and higher education course libraries, the courses can also be licensed through Campuswide and Sitewide offerings and delivered through Vector LMS, where institutions can use Learning Studio to customize training with institution-specific policies, guidance, terminology, and messaging.

"AI literacy is becoming a foundational skill for students, educators, and staff," said Gil Schwartz, General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "Schools and institutions need more than access to AI tools; they need a practical, consistent way to equip their entire learning community with the skills to use them responsibly. Our new courses give institutions the flexibility to build AI confidence while ensuring learning reflects their own policies, priorities, and real-world use cases."

Building AI Literacy Across K-12 and Higher Education

The courses address some of the most pressing questions surrounding AI use in education, from choosing the right tools and validating outputs to navigating privacy, ethics, and bias.

Topics include:

Responsible and ethical AI use and best practices

Selecting the right AI tools for different tasks

Identifying hallucinations and validating AI-generated content

AI ethics, bias, data privacy, and digital responsibility

Building and deploying CustomGPTs

Improving productivity and efficiency with AI

Coaching students on responsible AI use

"As AI becomes embedded across education and the workplace, success depends on more than simply having access to new technologies," said Charity Stutzman, Senior Director, Higher Education at Vector Solutions. "It requires people to understand when AI can help, where its limitations exist, and how to use it responsibly. Preparing students for an AI-enabled future starts with preparing the people who teach, support, and guide them. By building AI literacy across the entire learning community, institutions can confidently embrace AI while preparing learners for success long after they leave the classroom."

The new AI courses are now available through Vector Solutions' existing K-12 and higher education course libraries. For more information on the higher ed courses, click here. For more information on the K-12 courses, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled performance platform powering safe, compliant, and efficient operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for K-12 Education

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education is the leading Student Success and District Performance Platform trusted by more than 5,000 school districts nationwide. Our software helps administrators improve outcomes in safety, compliance, professional development, student wellbeing, and future career readiness. By integrating training, data insights, and professional growth management tools, Vector streamlines workflows and delivers real-time visibility into district performance. With resources on safety, compliance, inclusive instruction, mental health, positive school climate, and cybersecurity, we empower educators, staff, and students to create safer, more welcoming, and effective schools. Learn more at www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for Higher Education

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the leading Student Success and Institutional Performance Platform, delivering best-in-class solutions for campus safety, well-being, and compliance. For more than 20 years, Vector Solutions has served higher education institutions, supporting administrators, faculty, staff, and students in advancing institutional priorities through evidence-based programs and actionable data insights. Our solutions go beyond compliance to help institutions strengthen campus culture, improve retention, and foster safe, supportive learning and working environments. We address critical areas such as substance misuse prevention, sexual assault and harassment prevention, campus climate, professional development, career preparedness, hazing prevention, and overall mental well-being. Learn more at www.vectorsolutions.com/HE.

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SOURCE Vector Solutions