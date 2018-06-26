Vector Talent Announces New Managing Director, Executive Search

Established in 2007, Vector has evolved from decades of collaborating with business leaders to attract, acquire, and retain top talent to become a leading provider for federal agencies, government contractors, commercial businesses, associations, and nonprofits nationwide. Vector's innovative experts are equipped with deep knowledge in recruiting and staffing support for corporate, management, and human resources positions, as well as expanded offerings that include writing, editorial, graphic design, and communications professionals.

Butler joins Vector with over 25 years of experience working with senior management at the "C" level as a consultative professional. She has owned several successful businesses, served as a senior executive in two startups, and is a highly experienced executive recruiter. Most recently, Butler ran her own DC-based boutique executive search firm, CXO Resources, Inc., where she placed senior executives nationwide for the global talent mobility industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue and know that her track record of success in building relationships with executive talent and placing key leaders for her clients make her an excellent leader for Vector Executive Search," said Marc Berman, president and CEO of Vector Talent Resources. "Sue has tremendous energy and passion to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead as we build on Vector's strong foundation to scale and grow into the future."

Butler has lived in the DC metropolitan area for over 26 years and has been directly involved in professional organizations where she contributes her expertise as well as philanthropic organizations that help families in need. Her engagement has included the National Association of Women Business Owners; Northern Virginia Family Services Gala Steering Committee; American Moving & Storage Association; Project S.A.V.E.; and Employee Relocation Council, in addition to serving as Membership Director and on the Board of Directors of Women in Technology, Gala Chair for HomeAid Northern Virginia, and Executive Director, DC area, COO Forum.

Vector Talent Resources is an award-winning provider of high-quality professional talent for contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placement with federal agencies, government contractors, commercial businesses, associations, and nonprofits nationwide. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Vector has been recognized for excellence with numerous industry and business awards, including Washington Business Journal's 2015 Best Places to Work, SmartCEO 100 SmartRun Companies, 2016 SmartCEO Future 50 Awards, the American Staffing Association VOICE, and Staffing Industry Analysts Diversity Staffing. For more information, please visit http://vectortalent.com or follow Vector on LinkedIn or Twitter.

