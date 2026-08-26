Vector Windows Accelerates FlexScreen Production with High-Speed FS-HS Manufacturing Line

Less than one year after launching production with an FS600, Vector is investing in the next generation of FlexScreen manufacturing technology

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen / RiteScreen today announced that Vector Windows is upgrading its FlexScreen manufacturing capabilities with a state-of-the-art FS-HS high-speed Erdman production line.

The investment comes less than one year after Vector began producing FlexScreen in-house with an FS600 in November 2025. The FS-HS line is engineered to produce a completed FlexScreen every 13 seconds, giving Vector significantly greater capacity to meet growing customer demand while maintaining consistent product quality.

"Vector's decision to upgrade so quickly says everything about the strength of our partnership and the value FlexScreen brings to a window manufacturer," said Joe Altieri, inventor and founder of FlexScreen. "They put the FS600 to work and saw firsthand how efficiently FlexScreen could fit into their operation. Moving to the FS-HS line in less than a year is an extraordinary commitment, and I'm excited to see what Vector accomplishes with this increased capacity."

Vector has made FlexScreen standard across its window products, offering customers a flexible, low-profile screen designed to resist damage, install easily, and provide a clearer, more attractive view. The new high-speed line will help Vector support that commitment as demand and production volumes continue to grow.

"Our experience with the FS600 confirmed that FlexScreen was the right product and the right manufacturing investment for Vector," said Mike Brown, Co-Owner and Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain at Vector Windows. "The FS-HS line gives us the speed, capacity, and efficiency we need to support future growth while continuing to deliver the quality and dependable service our customers expect. Producing a FlexScreen every 13 seconds is a major step forward for our operation."

Developed through FlexScreen's manufacturing partnership with Erdman Automation, the FS-HS line brings advanced automation and high-volume efficiency to the production of FlexScreen's patented flexible window screens. Vector's rapid move from the FS600 to the high-speed system demonstrates the technology's scalability and the company's long-term commitment to FlexScreen.

"Vector isn't simply adding equipment," Altieri added. "They're investing in the future of window-screen manufacturing, and we're proud to be part of it."

About Vector Windows

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Vector Windows manufactures quality vinyl windows and doors for professional builders and homeowners. Guided by its "Builders Know the Difference" philosophy, Vector is committed to exceptional craftsmanship, reliable service, and products that help builders achieve better results. Learn more at vectorwindows.com.

About FlexScreen / RiteScreen

FlexScreen / RiteScreen is a leading innovator and manufacturer in the window and door screen industry, combining nearly eight decades of craftsmanship with category-defining screen technology. With FlexScreen as its future-facing innovation platform and RiteScreen providing extensive operational and manufacturing capabilities, the company delivers advanced screen solutions through OEM, B2B, licensing, retail, and aftermarket channels worldwide.

About Seven-Point Equity Partners

Seven-Point Equity Partners is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert and based in Miami. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interests are focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

SOURCE FlexScreen