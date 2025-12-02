VectorCare and Lyft Launch "Smart on FHIR" App -- Now Available in Epic's App Store, Bringing Seamless Patient Transportation Directly Into the EHR

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorCare, in partnership with Lyft, today announced the launch of the Lyft Smart on FHIR App, a first-of-its-kind solution that brings Lyft's nationwide transportation network directly into the Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) workflow.

Now available through the Epic App Market, the Lyft Smart on FHIR App — powered by VectorCare's patient logistics platform — allows care teams to schedule and manage patient rides without leaving the EHR. The result: faster discharges, fewer missed appointments, and improved access to care for patients who need reliable transportation.

Reimagining Patient Transportation at the Point of Care

Built using FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards, the Lyft Smart on FHIR App seamlessly connects Epic users with Lyft's transportation network inside the EHR interface. Care coordinators and case managers can now order, schedule, and track rides in real time — securely and compliantly — as part of their existing workflow.

Key features include:

In-EHR Ride Scheduling: Order Lyft rides directly from a patient's chart in Epic.

Order Lyft rides directly from a patient's chart in Epic. Automated Data Sync: Patient demographics, appointment times, and destinations are securely populated through FHIR APIs.

Patient demographics, appointment times, and destinations are securely populated through FHIR APIs. Real-Time Ride Tracking: Monitor trip progress and arrival status within the EHR.

Monitor trip progress and arrival status within the EHR. Streamlined Discharges: Support timely patient transport to home or post-acute care, reducing discharge delays and bed occupancy.

Epic as the First EHR Platform to Offer the Lyft Smart on FHIR App

Epic is the first EHR that VectorCare will make the Lyft Smart on FHIR App available through its App Market (Showroom), allowing healthcare organizations to activate the solution within minutes and deploy in hours. The app leverages VectorCare's Smart on FHIR framework, enabling Lyft to embed its transportation services natively within healthcare workflows.

"By bringing Lyft directly into the Epic ecosystem, we're closing one of healthcare's most persistent gaps — patient transportation," said David Emanuel, CEO of VectorCare. "Our Smart on FHIR framework makes it possible for innovators like Lyft to deliver services securely and seamlessly, right where care happens."

"Lyft's mission is to serve and connect, and we believe transportation should never stand between patients and their care," said Betty Yen, Head of Healthcare Partnerships at Lyft. "With our new Smart on FHIR App, powered by VectorCare, Epic users can now order and manage rides instantly — helping more patients get to appointments and home safely after hospital visits."

Availability

The Lyft Smart on FHIR App, powered by VectorCare, is now available in the Epic App Market (Showroom) for all Epic health system customers. Future versions will expand to additional FHIR-enabled EHR platforms, enabling broader access to Lyft's healthcare transportation network nationwide.

About Lyft

Whether it's an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

About VectorCare

VectorCare is a patient logistics and workflow automation platform enabling hospitals, payers, and vendors to coordinate services efficiently — from transportation to home health and beyond. Through its Smart on FHIR framework, VectorCare powers interoperable applications that embed directly into EHRs, bringing the healthcare ecosystem closer together.

Visit www.vectorcare.com.

Media Contact:

Lyft: [email protected]

VectorCare: David Emanuel, 415-275-2316, [email protected]

