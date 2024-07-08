Vectorious Medical Technologies Reports Novel Findings From VECTOR HF Trials: Self-Management of Heart Failure Patients Using Left Atrial Pressure

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. announces the publication of a breakthrough pilot clinical study, which evaluated the V-LAP system and a novel therapeutic approach for heart failure, in the European Journal of Heart Failure.

Vectorious: Self-Management of Heart Failure Patients Using Left Atrial Pressure via V-LAP to Prevent Disease Deterioration and Repeated Hospitalizations

Vectorious has developed a miniature digital pressure sensor (V-LAP) that measures left atrial pressure and is implanted in the heart's interatrial septum using a minimally invasive catheterization procedure. The sensor transmits data that allows physician-directed, patient self-management of chronic heart failure, a prevalent and complex form of heart disease affecting approximately 1-2% of the population. Through a dedicated mobile application and based on daily data transmitted from the left atrium, patients self-adjust their diuretic dosage with the aim of preventing disease deterioration and repeated hospitalizations.

The study demonstrated for the first time that self-management of heart failure based on left atrial pressure (LAP) is both safe and feasible. At 12 months of follow-up, no complications or side effects related to the system were reported. Additionally, patient adherence to treatment was high, and significant improvements were observed in quality-of-life measures, coupled with a reduction in hospitalizations due to heart failure.

"This groundbreaking study marks a significant milestone in heart failure management by placing control directly in the hands of patients. This approach, akin to the empowerment seen in diabetes management, enables heart failure patients, under the guidance of their heart failure management team, to monitor and manage their condition safely with ease and confidence. By fostering greater patient autonomy, this innovative shift is set to dramatically enhance care quality and outcomes for this vulnerable population." Said David Meerkin, MBBS, Interventional Cardiologist participating in the pilot VECTOR-HF study.

To date, 55 V-LAP sensors have been successfully implanted in patients across Europe and Israel, accumulating over 40,000 days of LAP monitoring. This summer, implantations are planned to begin in leading heart centers in the United States, marking the next phase in the expansion of Vectorious' clinical trials.

"This study marks another significant step in realizing the transformative potential of patient self-management guided by left atrial pressure monitoring. By empowering patients with real-time hemodynamic data and decision-making tools, this innovative approach may not only enhance patient-centered outcomes but also shift the paradigm towards proactive and personalized heart failure care." Said William T Abraham, Professor of Medicine from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and one of the pioneers in implantable hemodynamic monitoring systems for heart failure patients.

Eyal Orion, co-founder and CEO of Vectorious, added: "Publishing the research in a top-tier scientific journal is a historic milestone for the company, which has been developing not only one of the most complex medical systems but also a new therapeutic approach for over a decade. Transferring part of the responsibility to patients requires advanced, reliable, and accurate technology, and this is a challenge that requires perseverance and patience. We still have a way to go to fundamentally change the way the most common heart disease is understood and treated, but together with the amazing Vectorious team, physicians, and our partners, we are getting closer step by step."

About Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.

Vectorious is a privately held company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, founded in 2011. The company's V-LAP System enables heart failure patients to better control their disease by monitoring the heart's Left Atrial Pressure (LAP) and detecting fluid accumulation in the earliest stages of the disease, prior to physiological symptoms. A mobile app further empowers patients to self-titrate medication in real-time based on data extracted from the heart. For more information, please visit the company website.

Vectorious Medical Technologies.

