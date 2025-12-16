Vectorize Breaks 90% on LongMemEval with Open-Source AI Agent Memory System

Hindsight achieves 91.4% accuracy, validated by research with collaborators from the Washington Post and Virginia Tech

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectorize today released Hindsight, an open-source memory system for AI agents that, for the first time, surpasses 90% accuracy on LongMemEval, the leading benchmark for evaluating long-term AI memory. Hindsight achieved a score of 91.4%, validated by research with collaborators from Vectorize, The Washington Post and Virginia Tech.

The breakthrough addresses a critical barrier to real-world enterprise AI deployment: maintaining reliable memory across multi-session conversations.

Vectorize launches Hindsight, the first AI agent memory system to surpass 90% accuracy on the LongMemEval benchmark. Post this

The bottleneck isn't model capability – it's memory. Without reliable memory systems, agents can't maintain context across conversations, learn from past interactions, or deliver consistent results. For example, a coding agent may forget that a team already uses a standard UI library and introduce something different, complicating the architecture. Hindsight enables agents to retain and learn from experience, improving performance over time.

Organizations deploying AI agents commonly encounter recurring failures, including unpredictable behavior, hallucinations caused by poor retrieval, and cognitive overload from excessive context stuffing that leads to unproductive tool calls and reasoning breakdowns. To address these issues, Vectorize collaborated with researchers from The Washington Post and Virginia Tech to build a system modeled on how humans form and use memory.

"Agent memory is one of the most critical unsolved problems in AI right now. Every team building production agents is struggling with these same challenges," said Andrew Neeser, Applied Machine Learning Scientist at The Washington Post. "What excites me about Hindsight is the breakthroughs on notoriously difficult problems like temporal reasoning."

Agent Memory That Works Like Human Memory

Existing open-source memory solutions often rely on retrieval-augmented generation, vector databases, and knowledge graphs, which allow agents to search for context but do not enable them to learn from past experiences. Hindsight takes a different approach, mirroring how humans form long-term memory by extracting key information, reflecting on experience, and applying those insights over time.

"We wanted to build an agent memory system that works like human memory," said Chris Latimer, CEO and co-founder of Vectorize. "As humans, we don't remember everything we read; we extract what matters. Reflection leads to deeper understanding, and our research shows how Hindsight applies those same processes to help AI agents learn over time."

The research introduces two core techniques:

TEMPR (Temporal Entity Memory Priming Retrieval) : context-aware memory recall based on time and entities





context-aware memory recall based on time and entities CARA (Coherent Adaptive Reasoning Agents): agent-specific reflection that enables learning from success and failure

"AI agents are notorious for being inconsistent and brittle," said Naren Ramakrishnan, who heads AI and machine learning for the Institute for Advanced Computing at Virginia Tech. "They will execute a task flawlessly once, then get it wrong the next. TEMPR allows agents to recall experiences in which they successfully solved or failed to solve a problem. CARA enables reflection on what worked and what didn't, leading to more consistent performance over time."

Hindsight organizes agent memory into four types: world knowledge, experiences, opinions, and observations, providing a structured foundation that reflects how humans distinguish facts, beliefs, and learned insights.

Benchmark Results

On LongMemEval, Hindsight exceeded 90% accuracy, achieving 91.4% across task categories, making it the first AI agent memory system of any kind to cross that threshold.

Hindsight's top score was achieved using Gemini 3 Pro Preview. The system also delivered industry-leading results on OpenAI's GPT-OSS 120B open-source model. Full evaluation details are available in the research paper and the GitHub repository.

Availability

Hindsight is available now as an MIT-licensed open-source project. Access the code, documentation, and evaluation results at https://github.com/vectorize-io/hindsight .

The full research paper is available on arXiv at: https://arxiv.org/abs/2512.12818

About Vectorize

Vectorize enables enterprises to deploy production-ready AI agents by solving the challenges of agent memory and context engineering. The company's platform helps organizations structure and leverage proprietary data so AI agents can maintain context, learn from interactions, and deliver consistent, measurable results. Founded in 2024, Vectorize is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.vectorize.io/ .

SOURCE Vectorize AI, Inc.