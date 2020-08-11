VectorNav Introduces New Miniature IMU and GNSS/INS Product Line

VectorNav's Tactical Embedded line delivers unprecedented size to performance and enables cost reductions for a wide range of autonomous pointing and geo-referencing applications, such as gimballed ISR, SATCOM systems, LiDAR mapping and photogrammetry, among many others. The Tactical Embedded also features support for external SAASM GPS for defense applications in ISR, electronic warfare, munitions and UAV navigation.

"The Tactical Embedded is the culmination of years of development to bring milliradian-level attitude performance and robust positioning into a form factor that represents a disruptive step in inertial navigation capability," said VectorNav President, John Brashear. "Systems integrators worldwide can now embed tactical-grade inertial navigation capabilities into their electronics, unlocking a range of new applications and possibilities."

Designed and engineered at VectorNav's AS9100-certified facility in Dallas, TX, USA, the Tactical Embedded includes the VN-110E IMU/AHRS, the VN-210E GNSS-Aided INS, and the VN-310E Dual Antenna GNSS/INS. Highlights include:

0.05-0.1° heading; 0.015° pitch & roll

1 m horizontal and 1.5 m vertical position accuracy

horizontal and vertical position accuracy 1 cm RTK positioning accuracy

< 1°/hr gyro in-run bias; < 10 μg accel in-run bias

184 channel, L1/L2/E1/E5b GNSS receiver

Support for external RTK, PPK and SAASM GPS

High update rates (800 Hz IMU; 400 Hz Nav)

Miniature footprint: (< 15 grams; 31 x 31 x 11 mm)

Low power: < 480 mA @ 3.3 V

The Tactical Embedded is available for purchase now and ships within 2 weeks. For additional information, contact VectorNav at: [email protected]; +1-512-772-3615; www.vectornav.com.

About VectorNav Technologies:

VectorNav Technologies is the worldwide leader in embedded navigation solutions. Since its founding in 2008, VectorNav has been providing systems integrators in the military, aerospace, marine, and robotics industries worldwide with SWaP-C optimized, high-performance navigation systems. VectorNav applies digital filtering and sensor calibration techniques that have decades of heritage in aerospace applications to the state-of-the-art in inertial sensors and GNSS, redefining possible in today's inertial navigation technology.

