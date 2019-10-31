Vectors 2019 Final Day -- IDC's Amy Lind on the State of UCaaS, SkySwitch Enables 3CX Channel Partners with Advanced SIP Trunking Program, SkySwitch to Exhibit at IT Nation Connect

ORLANDO Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel exclusive white label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider, has concluded the final day of their annual user group conference, Vectors 2019. This conference was the biggest and best one yet with top sponsors Poly, Adaptiv and Compliance Solutions, Inc.

Amy Lind, Research Manager at International Data Corporation (IDC) wrapped up the event with her session, "The 2020 UCaaS Market For Resellers: Big Is Good, Small Customers Are Better." She provided resellers with insight on what's to come in the ongoing SMB vs Enterprise battle, on the landscape of market opportunities, investment drivers and inhibitors from a small business perspective and the pain points of SMB telecom.

In addition to Amy Lind, other featured keynotes at Vectors 2019 included Keenan, author of Gap Selling, and Jeff Pulver, Vonage co-founder and telecom luminary. Some featured topics at Vectors included E911 in 2020, a panel on The State of Telecom Resellers in 2020 and How to Bill for Telco Service with ConnectWise.

Over 300 resellers, sponsors and speakers attended the fourth annual SkySwitch User Group conference, Vectors 2019. On Monday night, the crowd was entertained by Julian Marley, Grammy-nominated artist and son of reggae legend Bob Marley.

Immediately following Vectors, the SkySwitch team attended ConnectWise's conference, IT Nation Connect. Also being held in Orlando, FL, this event is the ideal opportunity for SkySwitch to announce their new integration with ConnectWise. Their integration will empower MSPs and resellers with simple cloud PBX management. It is designed to streamline workflow by automating key data points directly into a ConnectWise Manage pod, and by embedding the Reseller Dashboard within ConnectWise Manage.

SkySwitch also announced the availability of its Advanced SIP Trunking solution for 3CX Partners. The white label service, which was introduced at Vectors 2019, is available to new and existing SkySwitch and 3CX channel partners, enabling them to brand the SIP Trunking service as their own.

To stay up to date on everything SkySwich and Vectors, follow SkySwitch and Vectors on social media.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white label and branded Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

