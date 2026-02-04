VectorUSA Achieves Fortinet's Engage Preferred Services Partner Designation

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorUSA, a trusted technology solutions provider, specializes in delivering integrated IT, security, and infrastructure solutions that help organizations operate securely, efficiently, and at scale, recently announced that it has been named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet's Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates VectorUSA's ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain end-to-end security solutions helping organizations achieve digital acceleration.

The EPSP designation sets our company apart by validating the strength of our security posture, operational maturity, and commitment to continuous improvement. Earning this designation required a comprehensive assessment of our people, processes, and technology, delivering tangible benefits to customers through reduced risk, increased reliability, and greater peace of mind.

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, VectorUSA receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced security support or services for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. VectorUSA can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best-practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

About VectorUSA

VectorUSA helps organizations build secure, scalable, and future-ready environments. With more than 35 years of experience, we deliver integrated solutions in cybersecurity, networking, data center infrastructure, and managed services. We proudly serve clients across education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial industries with a focus on reliability, innovation, and measurable results.

Learn more at www.vectorusa.com

