VectorWave emerges from stealth and begins partner engagements

Led by CEO Ben Taylor, a former Cisco exec, and $2.5M seed round secured

Breakthrough neuromorphic analog compute platform performs real-time AI inference of RF signals

Enables reliable connectivity in congested environments and more efficient spectrum use

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorWave Corporation today announced the public launch and commercialization of a fundamentally new approach to edge intelligence. Delivered in an integrated circuit form factor designed to integrate with existing communications systems, the neuromorphic analog compute platform inferences raw RF signals as they're sensed, rather than after they have been digitized and processed through traditional computing pipelines. This approach unlocks new capabilities in connectivity, spectrum awareness, and intelligent edge systems, dramatically reducing latency to nanoseconds and enabling more resilient communications in congested and complex wireless environments.

VectorWave Emerges from Stealth with Breakthrough Neuromorphic Analog Platform for Real-Time Edge AI Directly on RF Signals

Emerging from Stealth

VectorWave was founded to commercialize a new generation of edge computing architectures designed for the increasingly complex world of wireless connectivity. The company recently closed a $2.5 million seed funding round led by J2 Ventures ( www.j2vp.com ) and Coalition Ventures ( www.coalition.ventures ), supporting continued development of its platform and early commercial deployments.

VectorWave is led by CEO Ben Taylor, formerly of Cisco's Service Provider and Services businesses. He joined the company in December 2025 to spearhead the launch and position VectorWave's neuromorphic analog compute platform for rapid commercial adoption in next-generation wireless and edge systems.

"This is about moving AI closer to reality itself," said Taylor. "Our neuromorphic analog compute platform enables systems to interpret and react to RF signals without waiting for digital processing—and our nano- to pico-second latency unlocks new possibilities for connectivity, edge intelligence, and spectrum utilization."

Edge AI That Understands the Physical World

Today's edge AI systems still rely on digital processing chains that introduce latency and complexity between signal capture and decision-making. VectorWave's neuromorphic analog compute platform eliminates that bottleneck by enabling direct AI inference on raw electromagnetic signals, dramatically reducing the time from signal detection to system response from milliseconds to nanoseconds. The result is an orders-of-magnitude improvement in latency, responsiveness, and efficiency, enabling new classes of intelligent edge systems.

Enabling Reliable Communications in the Most Challenging Environments

One of the most immediate applications for VectorWave's platform is enabling resilient wireless receivers that maintain connectivity even in highly congested environments. Communication systems increasingly struggle in environments where signals overlap and interfere, such as in stadiums, major events, sophisticated factory IoT settings, dense urban areas, or large office environments.

VectorWave's technology allows systems to interpret complex RF environments instantly, enabling devices to maintain reliable communication even when thousands of signals compete simultaneously. The ultra-low latency capabilities, measured in nanoseconds, make the platform particularly well suited for next-generation IoT and edge systems operating in crowded wireless environments.

Unlocking the Future of Wireless Spectrum

Beyond improving receiver resilience, VectorWave's architecture has the potential to fundamentally change how wireless spectrum is used. Today's wireless ecosystem is constrained by the reality that spectrum is finite, forcing regulators and operators to carefully partition limited frequencies across competing services.

By enabling devices to understand and adapt to RF environments in real time, VectorWave's technology opens the door to dramatically more dynamic and efficient spectrum utilization. The long-term vision is a world where systems can operate alongside existing services without interference, making spectrum constraints far less limiting than they are today.

About VectorWave: Founded in 2024, VectorWave develops analog AI hardware for real-time RF signal processing and dynamic spectrum management. Its platform enables neural-network inference directly on electromagnetic signals, supporting next-generation wireless and edge systems. For more information, visit: www.vectorwave.com

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SOURCE VectorWave