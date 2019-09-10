Vectorworks, Inc. Announces 2020 Version of BIM and Design Software

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces the 2020 release of Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer and Fundamentals, as well as 2020 versions of Vision and Braceworks. This newest release brings improved software performance, quality enhancements and new data-driven workflows.

"Data and usability are the cornerstones of this year's product line enhancements," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "When we looked at the future of the industry and what our customers' needs were, we kept coming back to data, particularly data-driven insights. Vectorworks 2020 is centered around providing our customers with intuitive ways to use the powerful tools of our products, while also offering more practical ways to incorporate the use of data for an improved and insightful design workflow."

With this focus on insightful design, Vectorworks 2020 extends the existing Data Visualization feature to the design layer environment. This lets customers change objects' attributes using data parameters to visualize data for error checking, work validation and quality control.

"With Data Visualization now available on design layers, we're able to keep our attribute assignments consistent between projects, allowing us to quickly and consistently draw attention to relevant design elements," said Brendan Gray, principal designer and president of Gray Matter Visual, Inc.

Additionally, customers will experience optimized Open BIM capabilities, improved file performance and other updates that include:

Increased workflow efficiency with the ability to directly edit fields in a list browser, such as in the Navigation palette or the Organization dialog.

Improved file performance and responsiveness of large and complex models with the updated Vectorworks Graphics Module.

A new Schematic View workflow to handle the complexity of modeling and documenting rigging workflows in Vectorworks Spotlight.

Accurate geolocation of a project with the new Geographic Information System (GIS) toolset and an integration with Esri's ArcGIS online services.

To learn more about the release of Vectorworks 2020, please visit vectorworks.net/2020.

The English-language editions of Vectorworks, Braceworks and Vision 2020 are available today. The release of localized European, Australian and New Zealand editions will be followed by Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese and Chinese versions. For more information about the availability of Vectorworks 2020 in your market, please contact your local Vectorworks distributor. Members of the Vectorworks Service Select maintenance program will receive their upgrades to Vectorworks 2020 as soon as the product is released in their local markets.

