Vectorworks, Inc. Named a Finalist in 2019 Architizer A+Awards

COLUMBIA, Md., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces its selection as a finalist for the 2019 Architizer A+Awards. Vectorworks Architect 2019 is one of four contenders in the Design Tools – Apps & Digital Tools category, competing for two of the most sought after awards: The Architizer A+ Jury Award and the Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award.

"It's an incredible accomplishment to be a finalist in the highly-respected Architizer A+Awards, as the architecture market is filled with fierce competition," said Jeremy Powell, vice president of marketing at Vectorworks. "Vectorworks Architect 2019 was created with a focus on increasing design efficiency through overall performance and quality, adding new innovations and enhancements to further improve 3D and BIM modeling, 2D documentation and presentation workflows. Designers will see a dramatic impact on productivity, thus making their day-to-day work faster and easier."

The seventh annual awards are judged by a diverse jury from fields such as fashion, publishing, product design, real estate development and tech, including Denise Scott Brown and Tom Kundig, as well as personalities from beyond architecture like Tony Hsieh (CEO, Zappos), Yves Behar (Fuseproject), John Edelman (CEO, Design Within Reach), Cameron Sinclair (Architecture for Humanity) and Barry Bergdoll (MoMA).

The Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award is chosen through online public voting. Voting is open now until July 5. Winners for both awards will be announced on July 9.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to Empower Architects, via our new marketplace connecting architects and building product manufacturers, and via our inspiring content, awards program and global reach spotlighting the world's best architecture. We connect architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities and a better world.

About the Awards

The Architizer A+Awards is the largest awards program focused on promoting and celebrating the year's best architecture and products. Its mission is to nurture the appreciation of meaningful architecture in the world and champion its potential for a positive impact on everyday life. Imagine your best work in front of a global audience of 400+ million.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software solutions provider serving over 675,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we've been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Newbury and London, England and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.

