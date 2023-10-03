Vectorworks, Inc. Nominated in 2023 Construction Computing Awards

Vectorworks and its Products Named a Finalist in Multiple Categories.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces it has received seven nominations in the upcoming Construction Computing Awards. Specifically, Vectorworks Architect, along with the award-winning Vectorworks Embodied Carbon Calculator (VECC), has been shortlisted in the BIM, architectural design and innovation categories, to name a few.

The awards, also known as "The Hammers," aim to showcase and reward the technology, tools, and solutions used for effective design, construction, maintenance and modification of commercial buildings, residential and social housing and civil engineering projects of all sizes.

"These nominations are a true testament to Vectorworks' relentless commitment to innovate and deliver design and BIM software that truly provides users the ability to design without limits," said Vectorworks Director of Product Marketing Martyn Horne. "These factors remain our top priority as we continue to pave the way for all designers in the AEC community, equipping them to bring their visions to life with best-in-class software."

Vectorworks and its products are finalists in the following categories:

  • BIM Software of the Year: Vectorworks Architect
  • Innovation of the Year: Vectorworks Embodied Carbon Calculator (VECC)
  • Architectural Design Software of the Year: Vectorworks Architect
  • Product of the Year: Vectorworks Architect
  • Company of the Year: Vectorworks, Inc.
  • BIM Project of the Year: Jonathan Reeves Architects using Vectorworks Architect for The Gym and Leisure Annex
  • AR/VR Project of the Year: Jonathan Reeves Architects and Ground Designs using Vectorworks and Twinmotion for Cresta Care Village

Winners are selected by online voting and a panel of judges. Voters are encouraged to place their votes by 1 Nov. on the Construction Computing Awards website. Winners will be announced on 9 Nov. at the awards ceremony in London.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

