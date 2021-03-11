Vectra achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, recognized for continued commitment to customer confidentiality and data protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in network detection and response (NDR), today announced it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 2 certification for its Cognito Detect and Cognito Recall cloud and enterprise software, a milestone for the company and the NDR industry. With SOC 2 compliance, business leaders should be confident that their information will be secure and confidential in Cognito Detect and Cognito Recall.

Today, NDR is a foundational element of securing critical data in networks and the cloud. While organizations have traditionally been able to protect data through on-premises servers, this approach is no longer effective. With more new devices accessing enterprise and cloud networks, traditional solutions have become susceptible to greater risk activity and abuse of data. Ensuring that the security systems protecting this data meet the highest standards has become paramount for organizations of all sizes.

Serving as the industry standard for testing an organization's security controls, the SOC 2 certification is intended to provide customers with the assurance that a company's internal security policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines have been formally evaluated by an independent auditing firm. A Type 2 designation includes detailed testing of the design and operating effectiveness of a company's controls over a period of time, which help instill trust and confidence that its systems and data in scope are secured appropriately.

"The rapid move to online collaboration and productivity tools over the past year has drastically increased the volume of sensitive data being shared across multiple services," said Chris Long, Director of IT Security at Vectra. "In today's security landscape, we've seen how threats like supply chain breaches or ransomware attacks can have far-reaching consequences. Achieving SOC 2 compliance builds on our commitment to protecting our customers' and partners' data."

Cognito Detect unearths attackers who have circumvented preventative security solutions in cloud and on-premises networks before they can access data and cause damage. Meanwhile, Cognito Recall allows organizations to have a 360-degree view of historical metadata to search for threats, investigate incidents, and determine common threads between compromised host devices, accounts, and assets.

To stay up to date with Vectra's latest announcements and to learn more about how the team can help prevent future attacks, please read their most recent blog or visit https://www.vectra.ai/rapid-response/solarwinds.

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media contact

Allison Arvanitis

Lumina Communications for Vectra

[email protected]

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

http://vectra.ai

