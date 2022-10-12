Vectra advances Security AI to deliver groundbreaking Attack Signal Intelligence™ -- empowering security teams to investigate and respond to attacks in real-time

Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence automates cyber threat detection, triage and prioritization across Public Cloud, SaaS, Identity and Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response, today announced Attack Signal Intelligence – groundbreaking technology that automates threat detection, triage and prioritization for SOC teams. As organizations face ever-growing unknown cyber threats targeting on-premises and cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications and data and Identity systems, SOC teams are challenged to keep pace. More attack surface to cover combined with more modern, evasive and sophisticated attackers has resulted in more manual time spent maintaining detection rules, triaging alerts and figuring out what alerts to prioritize – resulting in analyst fatigue and burnout. Vectra's Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence frees security analysts of these everyday manual and mundane tasks and arms them to do what they do best – investigate and respond to real attacks. Core to the Vectra platform, Vectra MDR services and the expanding Vectra ecosystem, Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security analysts to:

Think like an attacker with AI-driven Detections that go beyond signatures and anomalies to understand attacker behavior and zero in on attacker TTPs across the cyber kill chain.

with AI-driven Detections that go beyond signatures and anomalies to understand attacker behavior and zero in on attacker TTPs across the cyber kill chain. Know what is malicious by analyzing detection patterns unique to an organization's environment to surface relevant events and reduce noise.

by analyzing detection patterns unique to an organization's environment to surface relevant events and reduce noise. Focus on the urgent with AI-driven Prioritization that provides a view of threats by severity and impact, enabling analysts to focus on responding to critical threats and lowering business risk.

Today's security teams are challenged with defending an ever-expanding attack surface, more evasive attacker methods while contending with overwhelming alert noise. These challenges all contribute to a threat actors' increasing ability to beat prevention tools, circumvent signatures and detection rules and bypass multi-factor authentication to infiltrate and progress laterally inside an organization while going unnoticed. According to Vectra's Global Research Study, 72% of security practitioners believe that they have been breached but don't know it.

"The unknown compromise is the single biggest security risk organizations face today. Far more complex environments with greater attack surface exposure, more evasive attacker methods and overwhelming noise are all leading to unknowns for security teams," said Kevin Kennedy, SVP of Product at Vectra. "To erase these unknowns, security teams need more reliable, accurate and timely intelligence across all attack entry points and attack surfaces. Vectra's Attack Signal Intelligence is the first technology of its kind to automate threat detection, triage and prioritization so defenders can get ahead and stay ahead of modern attacks. Threat intelligence gives security the confidence to mitigate what is known. Vectra Attack Signal intelligence gives security the confidence to mitigate what was previously unknown."

By harnessing Attack Signal Intelligence with the Vectra platform, Vectra MDR services and the Vectra ecosystem, security teams detect real attacks and their progression throughout the cyber kill chain so they can rapidly investigate and stop an attack from becoming a breach. Contrast to approaches that leverage AI for anomaly detection and require human tuning and maintenance, Vectra Attack Signal Intelligence continuously and automatically monitors for attacker methods with a set of Security AI models programmed with an understanding of attacker TTPs. The results run through another layer of AI which combines an understanding of the organization's environment with threat models and human threat intelligence, to automatically surface and prioritize threats based on severity and impact. The result is that security teams are 85% more efficient in identifying actual threats and achieve >2x higher security operations productivity.

Vectra Attack Signal Intelligence is built into all Vectra Cloud, Identity and Network Threat Detection and Response products and services:

Vectra CDR for AWS

Vectra CDR for Microsoft 365

Vectra IDR for Microsoft Azure AD

Vectra NDR for on-premises and cloud networks

Vectra MDR for cloud, identity and network threat detection and response

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to rapidly respond to threats and stop attacks from becoming breaches. The Vectra platform and services cover public cloud, SaaS applications, identity systems and network infrastructure – both on-premises and cloud-based. Organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra platform and services for resilience to ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks impacting their organization. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

