Vectra AI Announces Integration with Chronicle's Security Analytics Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA CONFERENCE: Vectra, the leader in network detection and response, has joined the Chronicle Index Partner program as part of a broader industry effort to help customers improve visibility of and response to cyber threats. Chronicle's global security analytics platform is designed to help enterprise customers analyze their security telemetry to detect, investigate, and hunt for advanced threats, at the speed of search. By joining the Index Partner program, Vectra will work to integrate its products with the Chronicle platform, so that joint customers can better defend themselves against a variety of cyber attacks.

Security professionals face attacks of ever-increasing frequency and sophistication. Their number one priority has shifted from compromise prevention to reducing the amount of time an attacker roams inside the network. In this new paradigm, far too many organizations find themselves losing valuable time and energy with ineffective security tools instead of fighting attackers on their network. As these legacy tools seldom integrate, they only provide a siloed view of an attack surface and are unable to correlate between different tools.

With this new partnership between Vectra and Chronicle, organizations can start to feed high-value detections, and security-enriched network metadata using Vectra Cognito Stream into existing workflows and automate the correlation with logs from other threat signals in the Chronicle security telemetry. Together, Vectra and Chronicle deliver a practical solution to the most persistent problems facing today's enterprise cybersecurity teams – finding and stopping active cyber attacks while getting the most out of limited time and resources.

"As we look into how the modern Security Operations Center operates, the relationship between network data and security analytics has become a critical part of threat detection," said Jitin Dhanani Senior Director of Business Development for Vectra "Our integration with Chronicle allows both of our customers to secure and protect their infrastructure using modern tooling and methodology."

"Our platform is designed to analyze massive amounts of enterprise security telemetry, and provides more customer benefit when that telemetry includes critical data from leading security solutions," said Magali Bohn, head of partnerships for Chronicle. "Our integration with Vectra gives mutual customers more powerful detection and response capabilities against threats in their networks."

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Vectra

vectra@luminapr.com

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

https://www.vectra.ai

