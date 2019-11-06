Vectra AI expands leadership team with addition of results-driven executives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), today announced the addition of two executives to senior leadership roles that will be instrumental in driving customer satisfaction and further global business growth. Jennifer Geisler joins as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Jodi Sutton as vice president of business operations.

Vectra, following a $100 million investment round led by TCV, is rapidly accelerating global market expansion and R&D innovation, solidifying its Cognito platform as the market-leading solution for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud security using network detection and response.

"As we continue to transform threat detection response for enterprises migrating to the cloud, enabling the building of next-generation security operations centers and communicating the value of transforming cybersecurity with artificial intelligence is more important than ever," said Vectra CEO Hitesh Sheth. "Furthermore, we recognize that for our next phase of growth, operational discipline is key to our success. I am very pleased to bring these talented executives onto the Vectra leadership team as we scale our business globally."

Geisler brings more than 20 years as a veteran marketing professional with a proven track record in IT and cybersecurity space. She has extensive experience in developing go-to-market strategies in order to help organizations achieve breakout success and as CMO, will lead the company's strategic plan to drive a global brand footprint, demand generation and product marketing.

Likewise, Sutton is a versatile leader with a proven and consistent track record as a top-performing leader and contributor. She is adept at developing and scaling organizations, leading publicly traded and pre-IPO companies through transformative growth periods. Sutton will drive Vectra's global operations and corporate strategy as the company continues to scale and grow worldwide.

Vectra provides innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to organizations around the world. The Cognito platform from Vectra applies AI to detect, respond, hunt and investigate hidden cyberthreats that evade traditional security controls and spread inside cloud, data center and enterprise infrastructures. Cognito uses sophisticated AI to collect, enrich and store network metadata. This security-enriched network metadata provides the crucial insights and context to detect attacks in real time while enabling efficient threat hunting and investigations. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

