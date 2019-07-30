Vectra AI is named as a Representative Vendor in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems. According to the Market Guide, "IDPS offers the best detection efficacy and performance network security, but firewalls are absorbing IDPS on the perimeter. Security and risk management leaders should seek innovation in advanced analytics, augmenting vulnerability management and internal segmentation from their IDPS solution."

The report notes that, "The plethora of breaches continues unabated, which highlights how organizations need to better address the protection of internal assets and improve their ability to detect and prevent the lateral movement of threats." [1]

The report further states that "IDPS vendors are deploying more effectively into public cloud (IaaS) environments than enterprise network firewall solutions as incumbent cloud providers are providing adequate coverage in this space, supplanting traditional firewalls." [2]

Designed by an award-winning team of data scientists and threat researchers, the Cognito platform represents the rich, security-enriched data output of a holistic approach to security – capturing network metadata at scale, enriching it with machine learning-derived security information and flexibly applying it across Cognito products.

Please click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems.

To see a demo of the Cognito platform, please visit Vectra at Booth 1038 at Black Hat 2019 in Las Vegas or register for the VIP party at The House of Blues on Aug. 8, 2019. For more information about Vectra and the Cognito platform, visit vectra.ai/product/what-it-is.

[1], [2] Source: Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson and John Watts, July 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using artificial intelligence to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Vectra

vectra@luminapr.com

(408) 896-3307

SOURCE Vectra