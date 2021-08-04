Vectra AI Reveals Cybersecurity Blind Spots in PaaS and IaaS Environments with Security Survey

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response, today released the findings of the PaaS & IaaS Security Survey Report. The report compiled the answers of 317 IT executives all using AWS, 70% coming from organizations of 1,000+ employees. The findings show a rapid expansion and reliance on AWS services while simultaneously showcasing security blind spots within many organizations.

As digital transformation efforts continue, the survey found that AWS is becoming an even more critical component to organizations who are regularly deploying new workloads, leveraging deployments in multiple regions and are relying on more than one AWS service. The survey found:

64% of DevOps respondents are deploying new workload services weekly or even more frequently

78% of organizations are running AWS across multiple regions (40% in at least three)

71% of respondents say that they are using more than four AWS services (such as S3, EC2, IAM, etc.)

The expansion of AWS services has naturally led to increased complexity and risk with 100% of companies surveyed having experienced at least one security incident in their public cloud environment. Gartner anticipated that over 99% of cloud breaches will have a root cause of customer misconfiguration. Some blind spots the Vectra report uncovered include:

30% of organizations surveyed have no formal sign-off before pushing to production

40% of respondents say they do not have a DevSecOps workflow

71% of organizations say that 10 or more people can modify the entire infrastructure in their AWS environments, creating numerous attack vectors for hackers

Despite these blind spots, the survey showed that companies are taking security seriously. Over half of the companies reported having double-digit security operations center (SOC) headcounts, showing a significant investment in keeping their organizations secure.

"Securing the cloud with confidence is nearly impossible due to its ever-changing nature," said Matt Pieklik, Senior Consulting Analyst at Vectra. "To address this, companies need to limit the number of attack vectors malicious actors are able to take. This means creating formal sign-off processes, creating DevSecOps workflows and limiting the number of people that have access to their entire infrastructure as much as possible. Ultimately, companies need to provide security holistically, across regions and automate as many activities as possible to enhance their effectiveness."

Vectra has answered this industry need through the creation of Detect for AWS which reduces risk of cloud services being exploited, detects threats against AWS services, and automatically responds to attacks against applications running in AWS.

To learn more about the threats facing today's organizations you can download the full Paas & IaaS Security Survey Report or read our companion blog.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in threat detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers four applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. And Cognito Detect for Office 365 and Azure AD™ finds and stops attacks in enterprise SaaS applications and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media Contact

Nathaniel Hawthorne

Lumina Communications for Vectra

[email protected]

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

https://vectra.ai

