Vectra Appoints Didi Dayton as Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra, the leader in network cyberattack detection and response, today announced the appointment of Didi Dayton as vice president of worldwide channels and alliances. In her role, Dayton will be responsible for worldwide channel programs with oversight for the global delivery of product offerings to a vibrant channel of solution providers and partners for Vectra. In addition, she will drive the growth of the strong ecosystem Vectra has built as well as partner-led services to meet the needs of the company's rapid customer growth.

Dayton is an award-winning leader with experience spanning both sides of the channel and a proven track record in guiding operations through change while driving business growth. Dayton underscores the company's commitment to a 100-percent channel go-to-market strategy. She will lead growth in routes to market with managed detection and response providers who will use the Cognito platform to deliver real-time detection of hidden cyberattacks, AI-assisted threat hunting and incident investigations for their customers.

"Didi brings a rare combination of talents and proven experience to Vectra channel operations," said Kevin Moore, senior vice president, worldwide field operations at Vectra. "We are excited to have her onboard to drive a rich channel program that delivers predictable and consistent results as well as new offerings to our partners."

"I am thrilled to join Vectra during this important stage in the Company's evolution," said Dayton. "Vectra has significant momentum, and I look forward to working alongside Kevin Moore and the management team to accelerate channel and go-to-market strategy, as well as drive greater value for Vectra channel partners and their customers."

About Didi Dayton:

Throughout her career, Dayton has scaled and shaped successful channel programs that continue to deliver for partners and their customers. She has led end-user sales and channel teams, driven growth for market-leading organizations including Cylance, FireEye, Tanium, Websense, Symantec and Arrow Electronics.

Previously, she spent 10 years at Websense/SurfControl, where she ran sales and the value-added reseller channel. Over her career, Dayton has been a key executive and strategist through 12 mergers and acquisitions while building channel teams and profitable partner ecosystems. She founded the FireEye alliances team and led the team's delivery of 75 product integrations that produced more than $80M in net new revenue.

Dayton has earned CRN's Channel Chief recognition for five straight years, and in 2018 she was recognized in the Top 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for her work at Cylance. During her career, she has received numerous sales and MVP awards and is a member of the Top Software Channel panels for her work in building channel programs and driving thought leadership.

Prior to joining Cylance, Dayton served at Symantec where she held a worldwide post managing the global service provider team focused on cloud and managed security service provider (MSSP) partners including Verizon, AT&T, Deutsche Telecom, Orange, NTT and Amazon. At Cylance, she drove the growth of the global channel and distribution partners, MSSPs and alliances. At Cylance, she launched a new partner portal and four partner programs, including the company's channel program that received CRN's 5-Star Partner Program for three years in a row.

Dayton is fluent in four languages and lives in the Bay Area with her family.

About Vectra:

Vectra® is the leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using artificial intelligence to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEM. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

