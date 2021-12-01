Vectra Bank Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Colorado

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra Bank has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Colorado by CSR Solutions of Colorado and Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes Vectra Bank as one of the most community-minded companies in Colorado, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. The Civic 50 Colorado initiative, modeled after Points of Light's national program, provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, talents, skills and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities.

The Civic 50 Colorado honorees were officially recognized at the Virtual Honoree Announcement on 11/09/2021. View the recording at csrsolutionsco.org.

"It is truly an honor for Vectra Bank to be included among organizations making a difference throughout the state," said Kirk Monroe, Executive Director of Banking Services at Vectra Bank and Executive Sponsor of Vectra's Corporate Social Responsibility program. "We believe the collective efforts of honorees of The Civic 50 will ensure the health, wellbeing, and continued success of all Coloradoans."

The Civic 50 Colorado survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform scoring process.

For more information about The Civic 50 Colorado and this year's honorees, visit: https://www.csrsolutionsco.org/aboutthecivic50colorado.html

About Vectra Bank:

With assets of $3 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 35 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. The bank's website address is www.vectrabank.com.

About CSR Solutions of Colorado:

At CSR Solutions of Colorado, we believe that workplaces can DO BETTER BY DOING GOOD. We offer a robust suite of cost-effective products and services, making it easy for workplaces large and small to build and grow their community strategies through volunteer engagement, philanthropic impact and community reputation. Let us help you create your company's corporate social responsibility strategy and road map. For more information, visit www.csrsolutionsco.org.

About Points of Light:

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

SOURCE Vectra Bank Colorado