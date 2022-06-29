Vectra Becomes AWS Security Competency Partner

Standout Achievement Demonstrates the Company's Technical Proficiency and Customer Success in Threat Detection and Response in AWS

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response, today announced that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency Partner—further confirming its technical expertise and proven customer success when further safeguarding AWS environments. The competency designation recognizes that Vectra has demonstrated deep cloud security expertise and has proven technology that helps customers further enhance their security measures across hybrid architectures and cloud environments.

An AWS Security Competency differentiates Vectra as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized threat detection technology designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive this designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Vectra achieved its AWS Security Competency status through a rigorous qualification process based on references and feedback from its customers.

"Becoming an AWS Security Competency Partner is an exciting milestone for Vectra and for many of our customers who leverage AWS as a critical component in their everyday operations," said Michael Porat, Vectra SVP, Corporate and Business Development. "Solving threat detection and response challenges for our customers is top priority and this competency further validates our ability to do that in the cloud and wherever organizations choose to configure their environments."

"We are an AWS shop. Using AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring, Vectra gives us full visibility into our Nitro-based instances," said Mirza Baig, IT Security Manager at Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC).

The Vectra platform integrates with AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) traffic mirroring to monitor all infrastructure-as-a-service traffic. It also works with AWS Security Hub to publish Vectra detections as findings in the hub, allowing security teams to correlate Vectra attacker detections with other data sources for faster threat hunting and incident investigations.

"Achieving the AWS Security Competency validates Vectra for its technical expertise and ability by enabling customers to further secure their journey through the different stages of cloud adoption—from migration through day-to-day management," said Dudi Matot, Security Segment Lead at AWS.

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimises AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

