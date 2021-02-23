Vectra closes strongest quarter in company history

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , a leader in network detection and response (NDR) , today reported that in calendar 2020, sales continued to grow at a compound annual rate exceeding 100 percent and sales of Cognito Detect™ for Microsoft Office 365 accelerated, growing at a rate of 340 percent. These trends were driven in part by the rapid adoption of O365 productivity applications such as Microsoft Teams and heightened cybersecurity concerns in the wake of numerous high-profile attacks in 2020.

The positive results topped an impressive year for Vectra, which took a leading role in securing many organizations fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to accelerate global expansion initiatives.

Vectra CEO Hitesh Sheth said Vectra solutions helped customers cut their risk of suffering a major security event by 63 percent in 2020.

"In response to multiple high-profile supply chain breaches and infiltration of widely used business application such as Office365, it's gratifying to see more companies broadening adoption of NDR solutions to secure assets in the cloud, data centers, end users, and IoT resources," said Sheth.

"These successful cyberattacks underline the value of threat detection solutions that secure an entire network infrastructure, including hybrid, cloud, data centers and corporate networks. Innovative Vectra NDR solutions do just that. Vectra customers have greater insight into threat landscapes and faster detection times. With Vectra, their ability to identify actual threats is 85 percent improved."

As cybercriminals targeted healthcare providers, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies responding to COVID-19 in 2020, Vectra's Cognito product helped detect and arrest an in-process attack on Sanofi, the France-based multinational pharma firm contributing to vaccine development for Europe. (Sanofi joined Vectra in January to recap the attack and response and share best practices moving forward; the webinar can be found here).

Vectra also added channel partners and product distributors worldwide across both existing and new markets. Additions included Arrow Electronics as a distributor for the UK and Iberia, Westcon for Benelux countries, DACH and Sub-Sahara Africa, and Exclusive Networks for North Africa and the Middle East. The company also secured product distributors for Russia and CIS territories and, in the third quarter, unveiled a modernized global channel partner program that provides enhanced training and support.

Building on this momentum, Vectra recently launched several new product integrations, features, and capabilities, including:

Deep product integration with CrowdStrike ® Falcon Insight that delivers expanded response capabilities for Cognito Detect, enabling well-coordinated, instantaneous responses to thwart cyberattacks directly at the device level.

Falcon Insight that delivers expanded response capabilities for Cognito Detect, enabling well-coordinated, instantaneous responses to thwart cyberattacks directly at the device level. An integration program with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for Cognito and its Lockdown feature. This further extends Vectra's automated enforcement capabilities to enable SOCs to stop ongoing attacks in real-time.

Improved ability to operationalize via the SIEM, especially in large enterprises, with a variety of logging enhancements.

Extended product reach in the virtual data center with Hyper-V sensor support.

Launched Vectra Threat Intel that significantly increases the day-to-day (non-threat) value.

Augmented Vectra AI with Vectra Threat Intelligence to provide improved context and coverage, making it easier to find, identify, and remediate potential threats.

Vectra was repeatedly recognized in 2020 for its world-class customer service model, winning the "best customer service" category in the 2020 SC Awards Europe with an industry-leading 95 percent customer renewal rate. The company's signature Cognito platform won industry recognition as "best security innovation in a SaaS product" in the 2020 SaaS Awards. Cognito is also a six-time gold winner at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and a two-time winner of the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards for NextGen cloud security and NextGen AI and machine learning.

In October 2020, Vectra launched its new website and brand refresh. To see more, please visit: https://www.vectra.ai/

Vectra® is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed.

