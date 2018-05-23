Vectra Introduces Cognito Recall to Deliver AI-Assisted Threat Hunting and Enable Conclusive Incident Investigations

Many of today's threat hunting tools enlist manual techniques, suffer from inflexible data retention and access, rely on expensive and proprietary storage, and lack the fidelity and context required for swift and thorough attack investigations.

Cognito Recall rises above these deficiencies by collecting, analyzing and storing as much metadata as needed for forensic investigations and compliance mandates like GDPR. It also empowers AI-assisted threat hunting using high-quality indicators of compromise and provides a chain of forensic evidence behind every cyberattack.

"We deployed Cognito Recall and it delivered immediate value," said John Shaffer, CIO at global investment banking firm Greenhill & Company. "Cognito Recall enabled us to more quickly and thoroughly perform an incident investigation based on endpoint security alerts. It empowered our team to do something in minutes that would normally require days and prevented a risk to our business."

Cognito Recall and its equally powerful AI counterpart, Cognito Detect, are cornerstones of the Vectra Cognito platform. Cognito Detect automates the real-time detection of hidden attackers in cloud and data center workloads and user and internet-of-things devices while giving Cognito Recall a logical starting point to perform AI-assisted threat hunting as part of the investigative process.

"While working with customers who use the Cognito platform, we found that they face significant operational challenges when conducting manual forensic investigations and threat hunting," said Kevin Kennedy, vice president of product management at Vectra. "Cognito Recall tackles these challenges by providing the best single high-fidelity source for enriched metadata coupled with tight integration with Cognito Detect. And by leveraging our cloud delivery, customers benefit from limitless scale and zero management overhead."

The unique capabilities of Cognito Recall are summarized below:

Empowers threat hunters. With real-time collection and storage of enriched enterprise-wide metadata, relevant logs and cloud events, Cognito Recall enables threat hunters to leverage their deep knowledge of advance cyberattacks.

Vectra Networks is positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems¹.

