Vectra selected as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra, the leader in AI-powered cyberattack detection and threat hunting, today announced it was named a Red Herring 2018 Top 100 Global company in recognition of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"Being named in the Red Herring Top 100 Global is a huge honor for our company," said Vectra CEO Hitesh Sheth. "This recognition corroborates our continuing momentum as well as our 138 percent growth in the first half of 2018. We will continue to lead the world in applying AI to automate the detection of hidden cyberattacks in real time, enable AI-assisted threat hunting and empower more conclusive incident investigations."

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Vectra embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Vectra should be proud of its accomplishment."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

Vectra® is transforming cybersecurity with AI. Its Cognito® platform automates cyberattack detection and empowers threat hunters from data center and cloud workloads to user and IoT devices. Cognito correlates threats, prioritizes hosts based on risk and provides rich context to empower incident response with existing security systems, reducing the security operations workload by 36X. The company has been issued 10 U.S. patents with 11 patents pending for cybersecurity applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Vectra is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. and has European regional headquarters in Zurich. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

