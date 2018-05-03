Vectra Wins Four Gold Stevie Awards at the 2018 American Business Awards

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Vectra was named the Gold winner in the following categories:

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – up to 2,500 employees

New Product or Service of the Year (software) – artificial intelligence/machine learning solution

New Product or Service of the Year (software) – network security solution

Technical Innovation of the Year – organizations with up to 1,000 employees

"Vectra is honored to have the distinction of winning Gold Stevie Awards in multiple categories from the 2018 American Business Awards," said Vectra CEO Hitesh Sheth. "We owe our success to an immensely talented team of employees and to the hundreds of customers who continue to bet the security of their business on Vectra."

The Cognito platform from Vectra enables enterprises to detect and respond to cyberattacks in real time. Cognito uses artificial intelligence (AI) to perform non-stop, automated threat hunting with always-learning behavioral models to quickly and efficiently find hidden and unknown attackers before they do damage. Cognito provides full visibility into cyberattacker behaviors from cloud and data center workloads to user and internet-of-things devices, ensuring attackers have nowhere to hide. Vectra was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems¹.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners. Additional details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

¹Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson, Claudio Neiva, January 10, 2018.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vectra

Vectra® is transforming cybersecurity with AI. Its Cognito™ platform automates cyberattack detection and empowers threat hunters from data center and cloud workloads to user and IoT devices. Cognito correlates threats, prioritizes hosts based on risk and provides rich context to empower response with existing security systems, reducing security operations workload by 32X. The company has been issued five U.S. patents with 14 additional patents pending for cybersecurity applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Vectra is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. and has European regional headquarters in Zurich. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

