Vectron Biosolutions to Boost Protein Production Offering with Acquisition of Secretion Platform from T3S Technologies and $2.7M Series A Financing Round

TRONDHEIM, Norway, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectron Biosolutions, upstream experts providing expression tools and services in biomanufacturing, announced today it has raised $2.7 million in a Series A financing round led by Dynamk Capital as well as the acquisition of a bacterial secretion platform from Utah based T3S Technologies. The acquisition of T3S Technologies' secretion platform combined with Vectron's core expression technology and additional financing will significantly boost Vectron's position as a leading partner to biomanufacturers looking to reduce costs associated with the production of recombinant proteins or for solutions to advance their challenging proteins to the market.

"The acquisition of T3S' secretion platform strengthens our position as a leading provider of solutions to life science industries. High-level expression followed by true secretion of proteins comprise a paradigm shift in bacterial protein manufacture and is expected to become a future industry standard", said Trond Erik Vee Aune, CEO of Vectron Biosolutions. "We are immensely excited to be joined by Reinhard Vogt and the Dynamk team, who through their long experience and proven ability to successfully grow biomanufacturing companies, has recognized the great potential in Vectron."

Biomanufacturers are looking to reduce costs associated with the production of recombinant proteins by increasing titers and improving protein solubility. Vectron has developed proprietary expression tools to enable robust, cost-efficient production processes for recombinant proteins in E. coli and other bacteria.

"The T3S secretion technology together with Vectron's expression technology provides customers with a unique platform for the growing demand for microbial expression systems in order to significantly reduce cost of goods", said Reinhard Vogt, Venture Partner at Dynamk Capital.

About Vectron Biosolutions AS

Founded in 2008, Vectron Biosolutions AS supplies the life science industry with superior technologies and solutions for robust and cost-efficient production of recombinant proteins in E. coli and other bacteria through a combination of experienced life science researchers, state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, a proprietary technology platform and skillful management. Please visit vectronbiosolutions.com for more information.

About Dynamk Capital

Dynamk Capital is a growth equity and venture capital firm focused on life sciences industrials. Dynamk's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, tools, and services that enable the full biopharma continuum across discovery, development, and manufacturing of biotherapeutics, including cell & gene therapies, and vaccines. The Dynamk team of experienced life science entrepreneurs, investors, advisors, and subject matter experts provides capital and strategic advice to entrepreneurs commercializing innovative life science technologies. Please visit dynamk.vc for more information.

