Vectrus Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced first quarter 2019 financial results for the quarter ended March 29, 2019.

"Vectrus is off to a solid start to the year, with continued strength in bookings, organic growth and margin expansion, solidifying our 5-year path to $2.5 billion in revenue with 7% EBITDA margin," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer. "Earnings per share in the quarter grew 15% year-over-year on the strength of a 60 basis point expansion in EBITDA margin1 and revenue growth of 2%. We achieved this growth while incurring transaction costs associated with our M&A activities, including the acquisition of certain mission IT contracts, and while phasing in new business won in 2018. Our wins in the quarter yielded continued growth in backlog and further diversified our portfolio. Based on our current momentum, we expect bookings for the full-year 2019 to remain strong. Finally, we were honored to receive a seat on the LOGCAP V contract and both the CENTCOM and INDOPACOM task orders. This award solidifies our position and revenue base in CENTCOM and expands our presence in the Indo-Pacific region. With a solid balance sheet and having validated our strategy to transform Vectrus into a higher value, differentiated platform, we are positioned to continue execution on our organic and inorganic growth strategy. The combination of new contracts won to date and the LOGCAP V awards positions us to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2020, assuming normal protest cycles."

First Quarter 2019 Results

First quarter 2019 revenue of $326 million, increased $5.4 million or 2% compared to first quarter 2018. The increased revenue was attributable mainly to increases from Middle East and European programs. During the quarter, Vectrus acquired mission IT contracts that further enhance our capabilities in cyber operations and software and technology deployment.

Operating income was $10.4 million or 3.2% operating margin for the first quarter 2019, compared to $8.7 million or 2.7% in first quarter 2018.

First quarter 2019 diluted EPS were $0.62 compared to $0.54 in first quarter 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended March 29, 2019 was $6.4 million, a $5.3 million improvement compared to first quarter 2018. Days sales outstanding (DSO) was 66 days in the first quarter of 2019.

Total debt at March 29, 2019 was of $74.0 million, which was down $4.0 million from $78.0 million at March 30, 2018. Cash at quarter-end was $48.2 million. As of March 29, 2019, total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA (total leverage ratio) was 1.20x to 1.00x.

Total backlog at March 29, 2019 was $3.35 billion and funded backlog was $1.1 billion

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the increasing power of Vectrus' strategy and operating model, driving revenue growth and profitability expansion even while investing in new contract startups and absorbing M&A transaction costs. While we expect these contract startups will put pressure on first-half 2019 profit, we remain confident in our full-year 2019 guidance," said Bill Noon, acting chief financial officer of Vectrus. "Our backlog is growing through new wins and re-competes, demonstrated by year-over-year and sequential improvements. Additionally, our award momentum has continued into the second quarter with year-to-date wins totaling $2.2 billion, including contracts under protest. With a strong balance sheet in place to support the execution of our strategic plan and uncertainty removed from our revenue outlook, we are off to a solid start in 2019."

Reiterating 2019 Guidance

Mr. Prow continued, "Our primary focus for 2019 is strategic execution of our growth and performance improvement initiatives. Our contract wins and strong momentum in backlog support continued sustained growth. The CENTCOM and INDOPACOM task orders will give Vectrus a presence across all 24 time zones and provide a ten-year platform for organic growth. Additionally, our solid balance sheet, combined with revenue certainty from the LOGCAP V award, positions Vectrus to pursue inorganic growth opportunities."

Mr. Prow concluded, "Execution of our performance improvement activities, known as Enterprise Vectrus, remains a priority and continues to mature. Enterprise Vectrus encompasses several initiatives focused on process improvement, technology insertion, supply chain and program performance enhancements. Central to our margin expansion strategy are: focused execution of Enterprise Vectrus; volume growth; shaping our contract and client mix; and technology insertion. In our mission to support our servicemen and women in their critical duties around the world, Vectrus continues to advance our capabilities and our competitive profile to further differentiate the company as an innovator in the emerging converged infrastructure market."

Vectrus' 2019 guidance ranges are included in the table below and assume interest expense of $4.7 million, operational capital expenditures of approximately $8.5 million, depreciation and amortization expense of $4.1 million, mandatory debt payments of $4.5 million, a tax rate of 21 percent and weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 11.5 million at December 31, 2019.

$ millions, except for operating margin, EBITDA margin, and per share amounts 2019 Guidance 2019 Mid Revenue $1,300

to $1,330

$1,315

Operating Margin 3.8 % to 4.2 % 4.0 % EBITDA Margin 4.1 % to 4.5 % 4.3 % Net Income $35.3

to $40.4

$37.9

Diluted EPS 2 $3.07

to $3.51

$3.29

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $40.0

to $46.0

$43.0



The Company notes that forward-looking statements of future performance made in this release, including 2019 guidance, 2020 revenue growth, the LOGCAP V award and CENTCOM and INDOPACOM task orders and the five-year growth plan are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements in 2019 Guidance above about our revenue, operating margin, net income, diluted EPS and net cash provided by operating activities for 2019 and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our five-year growth plan, revenue (including 2020 revenue) and DSO, our credit facility, debt payments, expense savings, contract opportunities, bids and awards, including the LOGCAP V award, and CENTCOM and INDOPACOM task orders, collections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements, our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our dependence on a few large contracts for a significant portion of our revenue; competition in our industry; our mix of cost-plus, cost-reimbursable, and firm-fixed price contracts; our dependence on the U.S. government and the importance of our maintaining a good relationship with the U.S. government, our ability to submit proposals for and/or win potential opportunities in our pipeline; our ability to retain and renew our existing contracts; protests of new awards; including protests of the LOGCAP V award and CENTCOM and INDOPACOM task orders; any acquisitions, investments or joint ventures, including the integration of SENTEL Corporation into our business; our international operations, including the economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which we conduct our businesses; changes in U.S. government military operations; changes in, or delays in the completion of, U.S. or international government budgets or government shutdowns; government regulations and compliance therewith, including changes to the Department of Defense procurement process; changes in technology; intellectual property matters; governmental investigations, reviews, audits and cost adjustments; contingencies related to actual or alleged environmental contamination, claims and concerns; our success in expanding our geographic footprint or broadening our customer base, markets and capabilities; our ability to realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog; impairment of goodwill; our performance of our contracts and our ability to control costs; our level of indebtedness; our compliance with the terms of our credit agreement; subcontractor and employee performance and conduct; our teaming arrangements with other contractors; economic and capital markets conditions; our ability to retain and recruit qualified personnel; our maintenance of safe work sites and equipment; our compliance with applicable environmental, health and safety regulations; our ability to maintain required security clearances; any disputes with labor unions; costs of outcome of any legal proceedings; security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology and operations; changes in our tax provisions, including under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or exposure to additional income tax liabilities; changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, including changes related to Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606); accounting estimates made in connection with our contracts; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; the volatility of our stock price; our exposure to interest rate risk; our compliance with public company accounting and financial reporting requirements; timing of payments by the U.S. government; risks and uncertainties relating to the spin-off from our former parent; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item 1A, - "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended



March 29,

March 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 325,928



$ 320,516

Cost of revenue

295,596



294,050

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,919



17,795

Operating income

10,413



8,671

Interest (expense) income, net

(1,575)



(1,164)

Income from operations before income taxes

8,838



7,507

Income tax expense

1,747



1,396

Net income

$ 7,091



$ 6,111











Earnings per share







Basic

$ 0.63



$ 0.55

Diluted

$ 0.62



$ 0.54

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,292



11,146

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,399



11,338



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 29,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2019

2018 Assets (unaudited)



Current assets





Cash $ 48,174



$ 66,145

Receivables 244,116



232,119

Other current assets 13,938



15,063

Total current assets 306,228



313,327

Property, plant, and equipment, net 14,961



13,419

Goodwill 233,619



233,619

Intangible assets, net 14,559



8,630

Right-of-use assets 19,627



—

Other non-current assets 4,075



3,248

Total non-current assets 286,841



258,916

Total Assets $ 593,069



$ 572,243

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 143,837



$ 156,393

Compensation and other employee benefits 48,607



41,790

Short-term debt 5,000



4,500

Other accrued liabilities 37,193



22,303

Total current liabilities 234,637



224,986

Long-term debt, net 67,736



69,137

Deferred tax liability 54,049



55,358

Other non-current liabilities 8,403



1,462

Total non-current liabilities 130,188



125,957

Total liabilities 364,825



350,943

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,352,107 and 11,266,906 shares issued and outstanding as of March 29, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

114



113

Additional paid in capital 72,764



71,729

Retained earnings 159,966



152,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,600)



(3,158)

Total shareholders' equity 228,244



221,300

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 593,069



$ 572,243



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 30, (In thousands)

2019

2018 Operating activities





Net income $ 7,091



$ 6,111

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 788



403

Amortization of intangible assets 571



406

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment —



40

Stock-based compensation 1,462



1,415

Amortization of debt issuance costs 99



106

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables (12,650)



(37,042)

Other assets 94



(1,164)

Accounts payable (11,367)



9,497

Deferred taxes (1,090)



(827)

Compensation and other employee benefits 6,724



5,788

Other liabilities 1,892



3,630

Net cash used in operating activities (6,386)



(11,637)

Investing activities





Purchases of capital assets and intangibles (9,886)



(73)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —



(37,210)

Net cash used in investing activities (9,886)



(37,283)

Financing activities





Repayments of long-term debt (1,000)



(1,000)

Proceeds from revolver 48,000



31,000

Repayments of revolver (48,000)



(31,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 602



1,309

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(683)



(785)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,081)



(476)

Exchange rate effect on cash (618)



690

Net change in cash (17,971)



(48,706)

Cash-beginning of year 66,145



77,453

Cash-end of period $ 48,174



$ 28,747

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 988



$ 991

Income taxes (refunded) paid $ (296)



$ 198

Non-cash investing activities:





Purchase of capital assets on account $ (966)



$ —



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. In addition, we consider EBITDA and EBITDA margin to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin, however, are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for net income and diluted EPS as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these items are provided below.

"EBITDA" is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

"EBITDA margin" is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.











(In thousands), except operating margin and EBITDA margin

Three months ended



March 29,

March 30,



2019

2018 Revenue

$ 325,928



$ 320,516











Operating Income

$ 10,413



$ 8,671

Add:







Depreciation and Amortization

$ 1,359



809











EBITDA

$ 11,772



$ 9,480

EBITDA %

3.6 %

3.0 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client

Three Months Ended



March 29,

% of

March 30,

% of (In thousands)

2019

Total

2018

Total Army

226,692



69 %

237,847



74 % Air Force

67,931



21 %

65,255



20 % Navy

15,110



5 %

8,357



3 % Other

16,195



5 %

9,057



3 % Total revenue

$ 325,928







$ 320,516









































Revenue by Contract Type

Three Months Ended



March 29,

% of

March 30,

% of (In thousands)

2019

Total

2018

Total Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹

251,478



77 %

230,208



72 % Firm-fixed-price

74,450



23 %

90,308



28 % Total revenue

$ 325,928







$ 320,516























¹ Includes time and material contracts



































Revenue by Contract Relationship

Three Months Ended



March 29,

% of

March 30,

% of (In thousands)

2019

Total

2018

Total Prime contractor

307,058



94 %

301,028



94 % Subcontractor

18,870



6 %

19,488



6 % Total revenue

$ 325,928







$ 320,516









































Revenue by Geographic Region

Three Months Ended



March 29,

% of

March 30,

% of (In thousands)

2019

Total

2018

Total Middle East

226,416



69 %

219,880



69 % United States

71,410



22 %

73,788



23 % Europe

28,102



9 %

26,848



8 % Total revenue

$ 325,928







$ 320,516







