Vectrus Announces Solid First Quarter 2018 Results

During the quarter, the company adopted the required new revenue recognition accounting standard, Accounting Standards Codification Topic (ASC 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which impacted operating results. The former ASC 605 guidance would have resulted in revenue 1 of $320.6 million, operating income 1 of $11.8 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.76. There is no change for the quarter to net cash used in operating activities as a result of the adoption of ASC 606.

"We reported solid first quarter results, which were driven by strong program performance, execution of our strategic imperatives, and disciplined cost management," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "During the quarter, revenue improved 10.5% year-over-year, while our growth related activities continue to experience positive momentum, winning over $120 million of new business as well as receiving several contract modifications and extensions. These awards further enhance our 2018 revenue visibility."

"The slight delay of an invoice weighed on our cash performance in the first quarter," said Prow. "We still expect to meet our guidance for 2018 net cash provided by operating activities."

"With total backlog growing to $3.3 billion, we have a significant opportunity to continue applying innovation and enterprise wide improvement initiatives to drive performance improvement through 2018 and beyond," explained Prow. "Our long-term strategy, facilitated by the SENTEL acquisition, is yielding top-and-bottom line improvements and we look forward to delivering further value as we work to achieve our five-year goal by 2023."

"It is important to reinforce that the recently adopted ASC 606 standard impacted the timing of operating income recognition in the quarter and is solely reflective of the required accounting change and does not represent a change in the fundamentals of our business or guidance," said Matt Klein, chief financial officer of Vectrus. "We expect the entire first quarter operating income impact will be positively offset by future profitability recognition over the remaining quarters of 2018."

First quarter 2018, net cash used in operating activities was $11.6 million, a decrease of $21.5 million compared to 2017. Days sales outstanding (DSO) was 68 days in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 54 days in the first quarter of 2017.

The Company ended the first quarter 2018 with a total debt balance of $78.0 million, which was down from $79.0 million at the end of 2017. As of March 30, 2018, the Company had total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA (total leverage ratio) of 1.48x to 1.00x.

"Our financial position remains strong, and as such, we were able to pay off the debt associated with the SENTEL acquisition in the first quarter," explained Klein.

The Company ended the first quarter 2018 with total backlog of $3.3 billion and funded backlog of $723.3 million.

2018 Guidance

"We are increasing our full-year 2018 revenue, net income and diluted EPS guidance. We expect annual revenue to be in the range of $1,215 million to $1,285 million with a mid-point of $1,250 million. Full-year operating margin is unchanged at 3.6 percent to 4.0 percent and net income is expected to be in the range of $30.9 million to $36.9 million. We expect to see diluted EPS in the range of $2.71 to $3.23 per share and net cash provided by operating activities is unchanged at $35.0 million to $39.0 million," said Klein. "Our 2018 guidance assumes interest expense of approximately $4.3 million, depreciation and amortization expense of $4.2 million, non-recurring transaction related expenses of $3.0 million, mandatory debt payments of $4.0 million, a tax rate of 22 percent and weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 11.4 million at December 31, 2018."

2018 guidance details include:

$ millions, except for operating margin and per share amounts (Prior)

2018 Guidance (Updated)

2018 Guidance Revenue $1,205 to $1,275 $1,215 to $1,285 Operating Margin (unchanged) 3.6% to 4.0% 3.6% to 4.0% Net Income $30.5 to $36.4 $30.9 to $36.9 Diluted EPS2 $2.70 to $3.22 $2.71 to $3.23 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (unchanged) $35.0 to $39.0 $35.0 to $39.0

The Company notes that forward-looking statements of future performance made in this release, including 2018 guidance and five-year goals, are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Footnotes:

1 Non-GAAP measures. See Appendix for reconciliation.

2 Updated 2018 diluted EPS guidance is calculated using estimated weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the year ending December 31, 2018 of 11.4 million.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading, global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships, and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit our website at www.vectrus.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements in 2018 Guidance above about our revenue, operating margin, net income, diluted EPS and net cash provided by operating activities for 2018 and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about revenue and DSO, our credit facility, debt payments, expense savings, contract opportunities, bids and awards, collections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements, our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our dependence on a few large contracts for a significant portion of our revenue; competition in our industry; our dependence on the U.S. government and the importance of our maintaining a good relationship with the U.S. government, our ability to submit proposals for and/or win potential opportunities in our pipeline; our ability to retain and renew our existing contracts; protests of new awards; any acquisitions, investments or joint ventures, including the integration of SENTEL Corporation into our business; our international operations, including the economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which we conduct our businesses; changes in U.S. government military operations, including its operations in Afghanistan; changes in, or delays in the completion of, U.S. or international government budgets; government regulations and compliance therewith, including changes to the Department of Defense procurement process; changes in technology; intellectual property matters; governmental investigations, reviews, audits and cost adjustments; contingencies related to actual or alleged environmental contamination, claims and concerns; our success in expanding our geographic footprint or broadening our customer base, markets and capabilities; our ability to realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog; impairment of goodwill; our performance of our contracts and our ability to control costs; our level of indebtedness; our compliance with the terms of our credit agreement; subcontractor and employee performance and conduct; our teaming arrangements with other contractors; economic and capital markets conditions; our ability to retain and recruit qualified personnel; our maintenance of safe work sites and equipment; our compliance with applicable environmental, health and safety regulations; our ability to maintain required security clearances; any disputes with labor unions; costs of outcome of any legal proceedings; security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology and operations; changes in our tax provisions, including under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or exposure to additional income tax liabilities; changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, including changes related to ASC 606; accounting estimates made in connection with our contracts; our exposure to interest rate risk; our compliance with public company accounting and financial reporting requirements; timing of payments by the U.S. government; risks and uncertainties relating to the spin-off from our former parent; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item 1A, - "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended



March 30,

March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017 Revenue

$ 320,516



$ 290,063

Cost of revenue

294,050



264,701

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,795



13,713

Operating income

8,671



11,649

Interest (expense) income, net

(1,164)



(1,134)

Income from operations before income taxes

7,507



10,515

Income tax expense

1,396



3,847

Net income

$ 6,111



$ 6,668











Earnings per share







Basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.61

Diluted

$ 0.54



$ 0.60

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,146



10,909

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,338



11,075



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2018

2017 Assets

(unaudited)



Current assets







Cash

$ 28,747



$ 77,453

Receivables

246,052



174,995

Costs incurred in excess of billings

—



12,751

Other current assets

7,890



6,747

Total current assets

282,689



271,946

Property, plant, and equipment, net

4,236



3,733

Goodwill

231,236



216,930

Intangible assets, net

10,218



121

Other non-current assets

7,820



2,821

Total non-current assets

253,510



223,605

Total Assets

$ 536,199



$ 495,551

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 135,641



$ 115,899

Billings in excess of costs

—



3,766

Compensation and other employee benefits

47,963



39,304

Short-term debt

4,000



4,000

Other accrued liabilities

28,573



19,209

Total current liabilities

216,177



182,178

Long-term debt, net

72,317



73,211

Deferred tax liability

54,636



55,329

Other non-current liabilities

1,383



1,461

Total non-current liabilities

128,336



130,001

Total liabilities

344,513



312,179

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,222,424 and 11,120,528 shares issued and outstanding

112



111

Additional paid in capital

68,915



67,526

Retained earnings

123,449



117,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(790)



(1,680)

Total shareholders' equity

191,686



183,372

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 536,199



$ 495,551



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Operating activities







Net income

$ 6,111



$ 6,668

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

809



407

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

40



—

Stock-based compensation

1,415



1,086

Amortization of debt issuance costs

106



194

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(37,042)



7,441

Other assets

(1,164)



4,202

Accounts payable

9,497



(22,599)

Billings in excess of costs

—



2,415

Deferred taxes

(827)



(2,506)

Compensation and other employee benefits

5,788



12,059

Other liabilities

3,630



547

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (11,637)



$ 9,914

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets

(73)



(24)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(37,210)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (37,283)



$ (24)

Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(1,000)



(3,500)

Proceeds from revolver

31,000



18,000

Repayments of revolver

(31,000)



(18,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,309



50

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(785)



(577)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (476)



$ (4,027)

Exchange rate effect on cash

690



175

Net change in cash

(48,706)



6,038

Cash-beginning of year

77,453



47,651

Cash-end of period

$ 28,747



$ 53,689

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







Interest paid

$ 991



$ 1,036

Income taxes paid

$ 198



$ 161

Purchase of capital assets on account

$ —



$ —



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. In addition, we consider ASC 605 results, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, EBITDA %, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA %, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives.

ASC 605 results, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, EBITDA %, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA %, net income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, however, are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these items are provided below.

"ASC 605" is defined as the current results adjusted for prior revenue recognition standard.

"Adjusted operating income" is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, transaction and non-recurring integration costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

"Adjusted operating margin" is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

"EBITDA" is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

"EBITDA %" is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, transaction and non-recurring integration costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

"Adjusted EBITDA %" is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

"Adjusted net income" is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, other income; significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items and non-operating tax settlements or adjustments, such as revaluation of our deferred tax liability as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and net settlement of uncertain tax positions.

"Adjusted diluted earnings per share" is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Impact of ASC606 vs. ASC605

In thousands, except for % and diluted EPS

Three Months Ended March 30, 2018













ASC 606 vs. ASC 605 (Non-GAAP Measure)

ASC 606

ASC 605

Change Revenue

$ 320,516



$ 320,614



$ (98)

Cost of revenue

294,050



291,019



3,031

SG&A

17,795



17,795



—

Operating income

8,671



11,800



(3,129)

Operating margin

2.7 %

3.7 %



Interest (expense) income

(1,164)



(1,164)



—

Income before income taxes

7,507



10,636



(3,129)

Income tax expense

1,396



1,978



(582)

Net income

$ 6,111



$ 8,658



$ (2,547)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,338



11,338



—

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.54



$ 0.76



$ (0.22)





















































Impact of ASC606 vs ASC606 and non-recurring acquisition and transition costs In thousands, except for %

Three Months Ended March 30, 2018













Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP Measure)

ASC 606

ASC 605

Change Revenue

$ 320,516



$ 320,614



$ (98)

Cost of revenue

294,050



291,019



3,031

SG&A

17,795



17,795



—

Operating income

$ 8,671



$ 11,800



$ (3,129)

Operating margin

2.7 %

3.7 %



Transaction and non-recurring integration cost

1,177



1,177



—

Adjusted operating income

$ 9,848



$ 12,977



$ (3,129)

Adjusted operating margin

3.1 %

4.0 %







































Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measure)

ASC 606

ASC 605

Change In thousands, except for diluted EPS

Three Months Ended March 30, 2018 Net income

$ 6,111



$ 8,658



$ (2,547)

Transaction and non-recurring integration costs

1,177



1,177



—

Tax impact of adjustments

(219)



(219)



—

Adjusted net income

$ 7,069



$ 9,616



$ (2,547)

GAAP EPS - diluted

$ 0.54



$ 0.76



$ (0.22)

Adjusted EPS - diluted

$ 0.62



$ 0.85



$ (0.23)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,338



11,338









































EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)

ASC 606

ASC 605

Change In thousands, except for %

Three Months Ended March 30, 2018 Operating income

$ 8,671



$ 11,800



$ (3,129)

Depreciation and amortization

809



809



—

EBITDA

$ 9,480



$ 12,609



$ (3,129)

EBITDA %

2.96 %

3.93 %

















Transaction and non-recurring integration costs

1,177



1,177



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,657



$ 13,786



$ (3,129)

Adjusted EBITDA %

3.3 %

4.3 %





Supplemental Information

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:





Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Client branch

Revenue

% of Total

Revenue

% of Total Army

$ 237,847



74 %

$ 252,161



87 % Navy

8,357



3 %

4,933



2 % Air Force

65,255



20 %

32,969



11 % Other

9,057



3 %

—



— % Total Revenue

$ 320,516







$ 290,063



























Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31, (in thousands)

2018

2017 Contract type

Revenue

% of Total

Revenue

% of Total Firm-Fixed-Price

$ 90,308



28 %

$ 71,806



25 % Cost-Plus and Cost Reimbursable ¹

230,208



72 %

218,257



75 % Total Revenue

$ 320,516







$ 290,063























¹ Includes time and material contracts





































Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Contract relationship

Revenue

% of Total

Revenue

% of Total Prime Contractor

$ 301,028



94 %

$ 285,033



98 % Sub Contractor

19,488



6 %

5,030



2 % Total Revenue

$ 320,516







$ 290,063



























Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Geographic region

Revenue

% of Total

Revenue

% of Total Middle East

$ 219,880



69 %

$ 233,907



81 % United States

73,788



23 %

40,010



14 % Europe

26,848



8 %

16,146



5 % Total Revenue

$ 320,516







$ 290,063







